CDO House bet skips forum, goes to QC for INC endorsement

THREE WINNERS. Rep. Rolando Uy (First District, Cagayan de Oro City, left) and his son, Vice Mayor Joaquin Uy (right), flank Mayor Oscar Moreno as they pray during their inaugural at the Freedom Kiosk in Cagayan de Oro City on Friday (1 July 2016). MindaNews file photo by Froilan Gallardo

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 14 April) — Vice Mayor Raineir Joaquin “Kikang” Uy, perceived to be the frontrunner in the race for representative of this city’s 1st District, skipped a much-awaited face-off among congressional candidates at the Jesuit-run Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan to join politicians who were queuing up for the endorsement of the influential Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) in Quezon City.

Forum organizers said Uy sent word at the eleventh hour that he had to go to Manila instead.

The forum dubbed Pag-ila 2022 was organized by civil society group Lihuk Movement, the Commission on Elections (Comelec), and the National Movement for Free Elections.

Uy is widely perceived as the man to beat in the 1st District. He is seeking to replace his father Rolando, the incumbent representative and the mayoral candidate endorsed by outgoing Mayor Oscar Moreno.

Nestor Banuag Jr., lead convenor of Lihuk Movement said the Comelec first informed the forum organizers about Uy’s short notice, and the Office of the Vice Mayor subsequently sent them a letter to explain his absence.

Uy’s staff told reporters that he had an appointment with INC officials at 3pm on the same day, Wednesday.

His opponent, Councilor Lordan Suan, confirmed that candidates have been meeting with INC leaders hoping to get an endorsement from the religious group as a bloc.

Suan said he too went to the INC office a day earlier but did not say IF he got an endorsement just like he did in the 2019 elections..

“I thank them for supporting me in the 2019 elections where I won as councilor,” he said.

Taking advantage of Uy’s absence, Suan tried to score points by questioning how the City Council allegedly stalled his investigation on how the COVID-19 aid package was spent by the city government.

Independent candidate Tito Mora, a businessman, offered insights on how technology can help citizens exercise their right to freedom of information on all government transactions.

In the second round of the forum, House Deputy Speaker Rufus Rodriguez who is running for reelection for the 2nd district of Cagayan de Oro said that if reelected, he would file a bill granting a 50-year franchise to ABS-CBN.

The House of Representatives last year voted to reject the renewal of the TV network’s franchise, a move widely seen as a retaliation for its alleged bias against the Duterte administration.

Rodriguez said the absence of ABS-CBN and its regional TV stations was felt during typhoons and other disasters.

“The media company paid their taxes and have been our source of information. We need them back on air,” he said.

Businesswoman Irene Floro also batted for more cash aid package for small businesses and vendors that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Wednesday’s faceoff among contenders in the city’s two congressional races was one of four forums organized by Lihuk Movement this month. The first, held on April 6, was for candidates for councilor. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

