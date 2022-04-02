Davao City to start “family profiling” to check vax status vs COVID-19

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 02 April) — The Davao City COVID-19 Task Force will conduct a “family profiling” in all 182 barangays here to determine the members of the households who are not yet vaccinated against the infection or have yet to receive their booster shots.

Dr. Michelle Schlosser, spokesperson for COVID-19 Task Force of Davao City, said during “Bida Bakunado” program broadcast over Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5) on Friday that the “family profiling” is another strategy of the local government to have a “conversation” with locals who remain apprehensive about getting inoculated.

“This is not mandatory. Just give us that chance to really have that conversation with the people to address your apprehensions, doubts, and fears about getting the vaccines so that we can help you open up your minds as to the benefits and importance of vaccines,” she said.

Hundreds flock to a vaccination hub at People’s Park in Davao City on Wednesday (5 January 2022) for booster shots as health officials are alarmed with the increase in COVID-19 cases just after the holidays and with the threat posed by the Omicron variant. Mindanews Photo

Aside from COVID-19 vaccines, she said the data to be gathered will include information on the immunization status to know how many children have yet to receive routine vaccines, including, among others, those vaccines for the prevention of measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) and flu.

She said the data will be used by the barangays to intensify the education campaign of the local government on vaccination.

She said the vaccination drive will be strengthened in the communities after the city noted fewer people availing of the inoculation offered by the local government.

She said the city will maintain the “no mandatory vaccine” policy but the local government will offer it to the people as an “option.”

She said there are 1,000 contract tracers undergoing training for this “family profiling” before their deployment to various communities in coordination with the Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams (BHERTs) and health district offices.

As of Friday, Schlosser said, 1.3 million Dabawenyos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The city has a population of 1.78 million as of the May 2020 census.

From March 21 to 27, the Department of Health (DOH)-Davao reported 72 new cases in the region.

She said the average weekly positivity rate of the city has been below 1% for several weeks.

She said low positivity rate will mean economic recovery for the city.

She reminded the public to keep observing health protocols and make sure to get vaccinated as the local government aims to avoid deaths from COVID-19. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

