DCPO: Maximum deployment of personnel during Holy Week

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 5 April) – The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) will increase the deployment of security personnel to secure the ungated subdivisions and churches during the observance of Holy Week.

A vendor sells candles outside San Pedro Cathedral in Davao City on Good Friday. MindaNews file photo

Maj. Ma. Teresita P. Gaspan, DCPO spokesperson, said in an interview over Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5) Tuesday that security has been put in place for Holy Week, including an enforcement of a maximum deployment of its personnel.



She said more security personnel will be deployed to churches and other places of convergence such as airports and bus terminals where people planning to return to their hometowns are expected to flock in the coming days.



“We expect more people returning to provinces, so we need to secure places of convergence,” Gaspan said.



She added that personnel will be deployed to monitor ungated subdivisions to thwart incidence of robberies because several residents are expected to leave their homes for vacation during the Holy Week.



Gaspan said that the DCPO has coordinated with the City Transport and Traffic Management Office and Task Force Davao in enforcing the security plan, a “multi-layered security blanket” that will include strengthening even the checkpoints here for those who are entering the city during this period of Holy Week. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

