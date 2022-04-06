FACT CHECK Robredo did not eat at resto allegedly owned by Joma Sison

An altered image of presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo eating at a restaurant allegedly owned by Joma Sison, founder of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), has been circulating on social media.

Facebook user Paulo Chaka Ciel Labradores posted the altered image on Facebook page ‘ito ang reyalidad!’

The claim features a screenshot of a supposed Tweet by Aika Robredo, the vice president’s daughter, captioned “Lunch break with my mama at Joma Sison’s Catering and Burger Services. The Food is top notch. We ordered the “Chad Booc Corned Beef Meal” and it was the best meal we had ever yet. I recommend “Joma Sison’s Catering and Burger Services.”

So far, the altered post has gathered around 175 comments and 45 shares in that Facebook page that has at least 270.9k members.

This is the original post:

Lunch break at home in between house-to-house so I can join @lenirobredo for lunch. First time to see her in around a week. Sana na-miss mo din kami, Ma. 🥲🥲 pic.twitter.com/ybUjlRGw9j — Aika Robredo (@aikarobredo) April 2, 2022

The original tweet by Aika has around 36.9k Likes as of this posting.

The altered post apparently tried to associate the presidential candidate with the CPP and the recently slain volunteer teacher Chad Booc, who was killed along with four others in New Bataan, Davao de Oro earlier this year.

The military claimed that Booc and his companions were killed in a legitimate operation against the New People’s Army (NPA), the armed wing of the CPP. The Save our Schools Network, however, belied that there was an armed encounter and described their killing as a “massacre” of civilians. https://newsinfo.inquirer.net/1560427/groups-dispute-army-account-of-lumad-teachers-slay

Undersecretary Lorraine Marie Badoy, National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict spokesperson for sectoral concerns, earlier accused Robredo of conniving with the CPP-NPA after she alleged that the Makabayan bloc partylist organizations have expressed their support to the candidacy of Robredo in behalf of the CPP-NPA. https://mb.com.ph/2022/03/21/ntf-elcac-exec-slams-vp-leni-baguio-mayor-sorsogon-governor-over-cpp-npa-issues/

Robredo described her alleged links to the CPP-NPA as a “lie.” The CPP, on the other hand, had denied talking with Robredo, or any other presidential candidates, about the formation of a coalition government. https://newsinfo.inquirer.net/1567749/robredo-on-being-linked-to-cpp-npa-ita-lie-try-harder

