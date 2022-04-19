FACT CHECK South Cotabato solon slams fake FB page

The Facebook page Tatak Dinand (https://www.facebook.com/kanamisc) is not the legitimate Facebook page of House Deputy Speaker and South Cotabato Second District Rep. Ferdinand Hernandez, who is running for governor in the May 9, 2022 elections.

Hernandez, who is challenging incumbent Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo, Jr., said his official Facebook pages are Ferdinand L. Hernandez (www.facebook.com/CongDinandHernandez) and Trip ni Dinand (www.facebook.com/TripNiDinand).

“Ang Facebook page po na nasa larawan ay hindi po konektado sa inyo pong lingkod sa anumang paraan. Ang Tatak Dinand Facebook page ay nagpapakalat ng hindi makatotohanan at mapanirang mga posts laban sa inyong lingkod at mga supporters,” Hernandez, PDP-Laban bet, wrote in the Ferdinand L. Hernandez Facebook page.

(The Facebook page in this image is not connected in any way to me. The Tatak Dinand Facebook page has been spreading false and destructive posts against me and my supporters.)

Hernandez, who is on his third and last term as representative of the second district, is popularly called Dinand in South Cotabato.

Tamayo, president of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas and former three-term mayor of Tupi town, is gunning for his second term. A third candidate for governor, Pastor Ramir Badayos, is running as an independent.

The Tatak Dinand Facebook page was formerly named as Hugot South Cotabato and was created on June 2, 2020. It changed its name to Kanami Ah on September 1, 2021 and to Tatak Dinand on November 14, 2021.

The fake Facebook page Tatak Dinand is followed by 3,674 users. A video posted on the page about free hospitalization in South Cotabato has been viewed 33.3k times.

As with all our other reports, MindaNews welcomes leads or suggestions from the public to potential fact-check stories. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)

(This fact-check piece was produced with the support of Internews’ Philippine Fact-Checker Incubator Project.)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

