FACT CHECK Viral FB post shows photo of Davao City flood, not Davao de Oro’s

Facebook page Davao Crypto Daily has spread a photo of last year’s flood in Davao City and misrepresenting this to have happened in Davao de Oro.

The Facebook page wrote: “DAVAO DE ORO IS EXPERIENCING SERIOUS FLOOD RIGHT NOW. Water level now is higher compared to bagyong (typhoon) Pablo. Pray for Davao de Oro 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻”

The Davao Crypto Daily post has gathered 4,541 reactions, 9,617 shares and 541 comments as of posting Monday afternoon, April 11.

The official government Facebook page said the viral post is not related to the floods in Davao de Oro. https://www.facebook.com/davaodeorogov/posts/5029896217090748

“Ang mga hulagway nga gigamit ani nga page, mga hulagway sa pagbaha sa Laverna, Davao City kaniadtong October 25, 2021 ug dili sa Davao de Oro,” it said.

(Translation: The photos used in the page were taken during the flooding on October 25, 2021 in Laverna Hills, Davao City and not in Davao de Oro.)

“Tinuod nga sa mga miaging adlaw, wala’y undang ang ulan sa Davao de Oro tungod sa Low Pressure Area. Nagdala kini’g pagbaha sa daghang dapit sa Davao de Oro ilabi na sa mga lungsod sa Mawab, Nabunturan, Montevista, Monkayo, Compostela, New Bataan, ug pipila ka landslides sa Maragusan. Ang PDRRMO, MDRRMPO, ug BDRRMO padayong nagapahigayon og rescue and clearing operations apil na sad ang pangumusta sa sitwasyon sa atong evacuation centers,” the Provincial Government of Davao de Oro Facebook page said.

(Translation: It’s true that the rains brought by the low pressure area in Davao de Oro were uninterrupted in the past day. It has caused flooding in many areas in Davao de Oro, such as Mawab, Nabunturan, Montevista, Monkayo, Compostela, New Bataan, and landslides in different areas in Maragusan. The disaster agencies are continuously conducting rescue and clearing operations and monitoring the situation in our evacuation centers.)

“Sa panahon sa pagsulay, magpabilin kitang alerto sa mga panawagan sa gobyerno. Makasubo lamang nga aduna’y mga taong gapakatag og dili tamang hulagway ug impormasyon sa panahon nga magkahiusa unta kita tungod anaa kita sa usa ka pagsulay,” it added.

(Translation: Let’s remain vigilant during times of disasters. It is disheartening that there are others who are spreading fake photos and false information. We should instead use this time to unite against these challenges).

The false photo was taken from the Davao City-based 92.9 Radyo Bandera Davao Region Facebook page, which was posted on October 25, 2021.

Responding to the post of the Provincial Government of Davao de Oro, the Davao Crypto Daily admitted the first picture was false, but insisted that “the whole post was not a fake news.”

The Davao Crypto Daily is followed by at least 318,094 Facebook users. It gathered its following formerly as Facebook Page Davao Construction. According to its Facebook page transparency report, it was created on April 10, 2017.

Last November 14, the page changed its name to Davao Crypto Daily, ostensibly to focus on cryptocurrency instead of content sourced from others.

Recently, it has started posting contents about the Philippine elections, including issues in Davao de Oro.

As with all our other reports, MindaNews welcomes leads or suggestions from the public to potential fact-check stories. (Yas D. Ocampo / MindaNews)

(This fact-check piece was produced with the support of Internews’ Philippine Fact-Checker Incubator Project.)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

