In Mindanao, Marcos still tops Pulse Asia survey but down by 6%, Robredo up by 9%

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 07 April) – Former senator Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., survey frontrunner among 10 presidential candidates, still tops the Pulse Asia Survey in all geographical areas and in socio-economic classes C, D and E but in Mindanao, from 68% going to vote for him if elections were held during the survey dates on February 18 to 23, a month later, only 62% will vote for him if elections were held during the survey dates on March 17 to 21.



Voter preference for Vice President Leni Robredo, on the other hand, is still low compared with Marcos’ 68% but rose by 9 percentage points from 5% in February to 14% in March.

Overall, Pulse Asia’s March survey shows that 56% will vote for Marcos nationwide while 24% will vote for Robredo, 10% for Manila Mayor Francisco ‘Isko Moreno’ Domagoso, 8% for Emmanuel Pacquiao and 2% for Panfilo Lacson.

The March 17 to 21 survey, according to Pulse Asia, used face-to-face interviews. “This nationwide survey is based on a sample of 2,400 representative adults 18 years old and above. It has a ± 2% error margin at the 95% confidence level. Subnational estimates for each of the geographic areas covered in the survey (i.e., Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao) have a ± 4% error margin, also at 95% confidence level.”

But while Marcos has maintained his lead, he lost several percentage points across the areas and classes: four percentage points from 60 in February to 56 in March nationwide; two percentage points from 66 to 64 in the National Capital Region (NCR), four percentage points from 58 to 54 in the Balance of Luzon (BL), five percentage points from 53 to 48 in the Visayas, six percentage points from 68 to 62 in Mindanao; four percentage points from 60 to 56 in Class C, five percentage points from 61 to 56 in D and six percentage points from 58 to 52 in E.



For Robredo, 24% will vote for her nationwide, from 15% February; in the NCR, from 18% to 17%; in the BL, from 16% to 30%; in Visayas from 19% to 28%, in Mindanao from 5% to 14%, in Class C from 17% to 30%; in D from 14% to 24%, and in E from 13% to 22%.

In the vice presidential race, Davao City mayor Sara Duterte, like Marcos, got 56% voter preference nationwide from 53% in February. In the March survey, voter preference for Senate President Tito Sotto was 20% and Senator Francis Pangilinan at 15%.



Duterte’s numbers rose across Luzon’s NCR (from 48% in February to 56% in March), BL (41% to 44%) and Mindanao (82% to 83%) but dropped by one percentage point in the Visayas (51% to 50%).

Voter preference for Duterte from Class C rose from 55% in February to 63% in March, 54% to 55% in D and 51% to 57% in E. (Carolyn O. Arguillas / MindaNews)

