Isko Moreno to add agriculture in K-12 STEM education if elected

Presidential candidate Manila Mayor Isko Moreno campaigns in Zamboanga City on Thursday, 07 April 2022. Photo from Isko Moreno Domagoso Facebook page

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 08 April) – Presidential candidate and Manila Mayor Francisco ‘Isko’ Moreno Domagoso assured his followers in the Zamboanga Peninsula and Bangsamoro region that he would add agriculture to the K-12 educational curriculum on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) once elected.

The Science, Technology, Agriculture, Engineering and Mathematics (STEAM) program would be one of my main thrusts once I’m elected, he said at his campaign sortie here on Thursday.

“As I moved around, I saw the value of our land and it’s underdeveloped. Our farmers are struggling with the high price of fertilizer,” said Moreno, citing the negative impact of smuggling of agricultural products to Filipino farmers.



In pushing for the development of the agricultural sector, Moreno, who recalled the hard life of his family in his growing up years, noted that “food insecurity is a threat to national security.”

The Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer said he and his running mate, Dr. Willie Ong, have studied and would work on uplifting the condition of the farmers if they get elected.

“(Creating) livelihood (opportunity) will be the priority of the Moreno-Ong team in the first two years, Moreno said.



Moreno met with representatives of multi-sectoral groups and indigenous peoples (IPs), assuring them that the pursuit of peace will also be his priority once elected.

There will be “no war” in Mindanao if I win the presidency,” he said.



Moreno said he understood that the decades of conflict in Mindanao caused slow development in the south.



Moreno and Ong guested in the inauguration of the Aksyon Demokratiko headquarters here. They were joined by senatorial aspirants Moro civic leader Samira Gutoc, former Agrarian Reform Secretary John Castriciones and broadcaster Carl Balita in paying a courtesy call to Zamboanga City Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco who, in turn, presented tokens to the visitors.

Also with them were senatorial bets Quezon City councilor Jopet Sison and 1Maharlika chairman Shariff Albani Ibrahim.

While Moreno and Ong are not represented locally, a handful of officials were seen at the multi-sectoral meeting in Alavar’s Seafood Restaurant. They were former Congressman Erico Basilio Fabian, Sta Maria barangay chairman Eli Angeles and San Jose Gusu barangay chairman Joel Esteban of Team Climaco, United Nationalist Alliance candidates re-electionist councilor Jihan Edding and councilor aspirant Nur Abing.



Unlike the other presidential candidates who visited Zamboanga City, Moreno took longer in reaching the Mayor’s Office from the entrance as he was met by adulating fans from the city government and the general public.

Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Panfilo Lacson earlier conducted a campaign sortie here.



Yorme, as Moreno is popularly called, gamely accommodated requests for selfies and groupies, until he reached Climaco’s office.



The rally that followed at the Southern City Colleges East Campus Gymnasium gathered followers, who despite the inclement weather, listened to the campaign promises of the Aksyon Demokratiko candidates.

Gutoc led the singing of the chorus of “Ako Ay Pilipino” and the crowd, estimated to be at 5,000, sang with her.



Mothers for Change (MoCha) partylist nominee Mocha Uson joined the Aksyon Demokratiko candidates, campaigning for Moreno and her partylist.



The Moreno-Ong tandem drew followers from Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi and Zamboanga City. (Frencie Carreon / MindaNews)

