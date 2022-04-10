Kitty Duterte dances with her father on her 18th birthday

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 10 April) – Veronica “Kitty” Duterte celebrated her 18th birthday on Saturday with a grand celebration at the Dusit Thani Hotel, highlighted by a dance with her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, while the song “I’ll take care of you” played.

Kitty is Duterte’s daughter with partner Honeylet Avanceña.

Veronica “Kitty” Duterte dances with her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, during her debut at the Dusit Thani Hotel in Davao City on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Screengrab from Salvador Panelo’s video

https://www.facebook.com/panelo.sal/videos/3151956965063086

In a viral video uploaded by senatorial candidate Salvador Panelo, former Presidential chief legal counsel, Duterte could be seen dancing with Kitty who was in a red and gold gown created by prominent fashion designer Mak Tumang.

Tumang has dressed famous celebrities and beauty queens, including Ms Universe 2018 Catriona Gray. Tumang in an interview with GMA’s News To Go in December 2018 said the gowns used by Gray cost over a million pesos each.

“Hindi bababa sa isa” (not lower than one million), Tumang said.

Panelo captioned his now viral video: “Happening Now: The President dancing with his precious daughter Kitty on her debut! Happy birthday, Kitty!”

Davao City-based floral and event stylist Khim Cruz posted this photo on her FB page with this caption: “It was such an honor to be able to create and carry out the venue design for the debut of presidential daughter, Kitty Duterte. Inspired by the beautiful gown that Mak Tumang created for her, we use rich jewel-toned flowers to create an elegant sophisticated theme for our debutante.”

On Sunday, Panelo uploaded another video from the party showing acting mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte wishing Kitty happiness and telling her that he had never treated her as his half-sister only.

“I never saw you na half sister taka (as a half sister). I only saw you as tibuok gyud taka nga igsuon (as my sister). Love kaayo taka (I love you so much),” he said.

The 34-year old Sebastian, the youngest son of the President with ex-wife Elizabeth Zimmerman, urged Kitty to be a lawyer. His elder sister, Sara, the outgoing city mayor who is running for Vice President, is a lawyer. Duterte has three children with Elizabeth – Paolo, Sara and Sebastian. Paolo is seeking reelection as Representative of the 1st congressional district while Sebastian is running for mayor.

Kitty’s gown, by Mak Tumang. Photos courtesy of Mak Tumang’s FB page

“Naa nakay uyab? Estorya og tinuod. Di gyud sya motug-an, naa na ni uyab. Pero always remember nga naa lang permi para sa imoha unya amping lang. Ang importante tanan nimo buhaton… (Do you have a boyfriend? Tell me the truth. She won’t tell the truth, she has a boyfriend. But always remember that I’m always here for you and please take care. What is important is whatever you do…) as long as you do not harm yourself or anyone around you.”

Other prominent personalities also attended the party. Aside from Panelo, Duterte’s close allies, including former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy, former senator Manny Villar, and senator Cynthia Villa were present during the celebration. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

