Lanao Sur Governor’s ma confirms meeting with VP Leni

MARAWI CITY (MindaNews / 02 April) – The mother of Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr., has confirmed a breakfast meeting with Vice President Leni Robredo on Friday morning but said it had nothing to do with politics.

In a statement, former governor Bedjoria Soraya Alonto Adiong described Robredo as “a friend of our family” and “is like a daughter to me” and that since 2016, the first year of Robredo as Vice President, “whenever VP Leni goes to Marawi, she would always come to me for a friendly visit.”



She said on April 1, Robredo “did just that, not to solicit our support for her, but to update us with her Angat Buhay programs which she started during my term as Governor of Lanao del Sur.”

Vice President Leni Robredo addresses supporters, many of them young voters, at the LENIwanag Marawi rally at the Sagonsongan Area 6 transitory shelters in Marawi City on Friday, 01 April 2022. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

Robredo arrived here a day after the rally of rival candidate for President, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. where reelectionist Governor Adiong, provincial chair of the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats, vowed a “landslide victory” for Marcos and his running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte in the May elections.

Robredo was reported to have clinched the support of the matriarch of the Alonto and Adiong clans.

In her statement, the matriarch said Robredo had breakfast with them in their home in Disaan-Ramain, which is along the way to Buadiposo Buntong.

“Leni is like a daughter to me, and our long-time friendship, which started when her husband, the late DILG Secretary Jessie Robredo, was still alive, shall never be mixed and marred by politics,” the matriarch said.

The matriarch was the governor during the five-month war between government and ISIS-inspired Maute Group and its allies in 2017 and Robredo was among those who responded immediately to attend to the needs of displaced Marawi residents, despite the limited resources of the Office of the Vice President.

In her talk with 37 weavers of the Bamboo Landers Multi-purpose Cooperative in Buadipuso-Buntong town, Robredo mentioned having met with the Alonto matriarch that morning and the night before with Taraka Vice Mayor Amenodin Sumagayan and other officials who signified their support for her in Iligan City.

But Robredo did not say what was discussed in the two meetings.

Taraka Vice Mayor Sumagayan, who is running for mayor, had earlier said 15 town mayors are joining the RoSa bandwagon and were about to announce their support for Robredo for president and Duterte for vice president. Lanao del Sur has 39 towns and one city – Marawi.

Governor Adiong on Tuesday debunked claims that mayors of 15 towns are junking Marcos in favor of Robredo.

He said the 39 municipal mayors of Lanao del Sur and Marawi mayor Majul Gandamra are all supporting the presidential bid of Marcos.

To show proof, Adiong sent copies of the resolution of the Lakas-CMD party and signatures of the mayors.

“We are all together in supporting Marcos and Davao Mayor Sara Duterte,” he said. .

At Robredo’s rally in Area 6 of the transitory shelters in Barangay Sagonsongan, this city, Robredo greeted Meranaws “Ramadan Mubarak” as the month-long fasting was expected to start on April 2. It will start on April 3, according to the Grand Mufti of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Robredo left Marawi City for Bohol where she was scheduled to have a rally in Tagbilaran City and Jagna town. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

