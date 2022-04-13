Links eyed between local Halal producers and national, int’l buyers

A halal auditor monitors a bakery in Cotabato City. MindaNews file photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 13 April) – A business-to-business (B2B) matching session will be conducted to link local Halal producers with prospective national and international buyers during the three-day 7th Philippine Halal Trade and Tourism Exposition on May 27 to 29 at the Abreeza Mall of Davao.

Speaking during the “Wednesdays at Habi at Kape,” Marilou Ampuan, Regional Development-Regional Halal Committee vice chairperson, said 38 exhibitors have confirmed to attend the expo, where sessions will be held both face-to-face and online for participants from all over the Philippines.

She said they have invited participants from different regions of Mindanao, including leading and potential Halal industry players in the food business and service trade.

Participants are given the chance to showcase their goods and services to the local market and to bag investments during the B2B sessions where the representatives from consular offices of Malaysia, Indonesia, China, and Japan are expected to grace the activity.

She added that investors from Malaysia and Halal certifying bodies recognized by the Department of Trade and Industry will join the event to give them links to halal certifiers.

Saying “Halal is a way of life,” she emphasized that the expo will highlight not only products but also services, adding that speakers from various industries, particularly those in accommodation and food business that withstood the challenges of the two years of COVID-19 pandemic will be sharing their best practices and experiences,.

She said the event will highlight integral topics aimed at developing a new standard for both the local and international Halal economy, including discussions on the local perspectives on Halal trade and tourism to be presented by speakers from the Department of Tourism, Enterprise and Public Sector of International technology provider Fushionex, the International Halal Accreditation Forum of the United Arab Emirates, and the Halal Development Corporation Berhad of Malaysia.

There will also be the launching of the Fushionex Trade Facilitation Platform and Halal Research Ecosystem for Development and Innovation Tourism Program and a discussion over potential market access and opportunities for Halal trade between the Philippines and Malaysia, Dubai, and Brunei. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)

