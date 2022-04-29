Maglana, independent House bet in Davao, to push for magna carta on informal economy

Maria Victoria “Mags” Maglana, the lone woman among four candidates for Representative of the 1st district, a post held by reelectionist Paolo Duterte, discusses her agenda in the Archdiocesan Political Education Committee’s face to face forum on Tuesday, 26 April 2022. MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 29 April) – A magna carta on informal economy is needed to protect workers belonging to this sector and give local residents access to better opportunities instead of make them rely on “ayuda” or cash aid, Maria Victoria “Mags” Maglana, a respected development worker who is running as an independent candidate for representative of the city’s 1st District, said.

Speaking during “Political Education Fora 2022” broadcast live over DXGN 89.9 Spirit FM-Davao on Wednesday, Maglana said that during her visits to different communities in the 54 barangays of her district, the “informal economy” is very much alive, providing support to several families who depend on small businesses.

“It’s very clear that our informal economy is very strong, particularly those in the informal settlement areas where women have a key role in working for the small businesses. To me, I call them our strength,” she said.

She said what the cash-strapped Dabawenyo families need are sustainable livelihood and employment and not merely cash aid.

“How will I do that? To support a legislation on magna carta on the informal economy. We will focus on the women in particular because they are the ones who work hard. We will help them by giving additional capital, give them the right information to link to the market, give them access to technology, among others,” she said.

Maglana also discussed the concerns of many young Dabawenyo workers on the lack of jobs and low living wages, forcing them to join the informal economy to augment their incomes as many of them start their own families.

She also vowed that if elected she would push for a law seeking to protect women from discrimination that was previously proposed by the Philippine Commission on Women to the Congress. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)

