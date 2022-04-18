MILF member killed in Maguindanao clash

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 18 April) – A member of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front was killed in a clash between elements of the Army’s 33rd Infantry Battalion and the MILF’s 105th Base Command in the municipality of Shariff Saydona Mustapha in Maguindanao Sunday afternoon, police said.

Shariff Saydona Mustapha municipality. Map courtesy of Google

Col. Jibin Bongcayao, provincial police director, said that the clash occurred at Sitio Bangkuang in Barangay Datu Kilay around 5:10 p.m. Sunday when government soldiers conducting combat patrol operation were fired upon by the armed group of Kumander Toren.

The exchange of gunfire reportedly lasted 10 minutes.

Bongcayao said that killed in the clash was Ustadz Guiahudin Hadji Monib, alias Kumander Toren, deputy brigade commander of the MILF’s 105th Base Command.

The police director said the MILF has prepared to retaliate.

But tension in the area subsided only when the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPP) asked for a stand down, as part of the ceasefire mechanism in the GPH-MILF agreement, Bongcayao said.

The MILF’s Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces has yet to issue a statement.

Meanwhile, Lt. Col. John Paul Baldomar, spokesman of the Army’s Joint Task Force Central (JTF), said they were not aware their troops clashed with the MILF.

“Our troops were already on their way back to headquarters when fired upon by an undetermined number of armed men. There was an exchange of gunfire, until the armed men fled towards different directions,” he said.

Baldomar said the Sixth Infantry Division and the JTF are now investigating the incident but “we haven’t received any complaint from the MILF … so far.” (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera / MindaNews)

