Mt. Hamiguitan reopened to trekkers

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 12 April) – The reopening of the Mount Hamiguitan Range Wildlife Sanctuary (MHRWS) starting Monday would boost efforts to make the region as “top-of-mind destination for culture, adventure and nature,” according to the Department of Tourism (DOT) in the Davao Region.

Trekkers at Mount Hamiguitan. Photo from the Davao Oriental website

DOT regional director Tanya Rabat-Tan said in a statement on Tuesday that Mount Hamiguitan in Davao Oriental is expected to attract not only mountaineers but also naturalists and environmentalists from all over the country.

Mt. Hamiguitan was inscribed as a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) world heritage site on June 23, 2014 and declared as Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN) Heritage Park on October 21, 2014.



Following the approval of Protected Area Management Board (PAMB), the Protected Area Management Office (PAMO) of the MHRWS announced that bookings have been reopened since April 11 to trekkers and mountaineers who wish to scale up Mount Hamiguitan.



Based on the simplified guidelines for trekking, mountaineering, and other activities in MHRWS, the allowed number of trekkers in every trekking duration of three days on campsites excluding the eco-guides and porters has been reduced from 30 to 15.



PAMO said in a statement that it would accept organized bookings only from its accredited climb organizer, JM Boundless Adventure Tour Assistance Services, which is operated by John Meryl G. Jayno.



It added that individuals may also organize their own group climbs after review of requirements and verification of trekkers.



Rabat-Tan said DOT-Davao is delighted with the reopening of Mt. Hamiguitan and reminded trekkers to preserve it, urging the visitors to practice responsible mountain climbing by adhering to “all Leave No Trace principles.”



“With such honor, we are also obligated with the formidable task of protecting this treasured wildlife sanctuary, touted to have one of the richest biodiversity in the country,” she said.



Rabat-Tan added that trekkers must ensure that they follow the necessary safety measures.

“This will not only minimize our impact on Hamiguitan’s lush forest but also ensure safety in our journey. With simple tasks, such as sticking to a single trail, respecting local flora and fauna, and taking your trash back, we can help preserve this area of natural beauty for many years to come,” she added.

The Mt. Hamiguitan Range Wildlife Sanctuary, declared a protected area under Republic Act 9303, measures 16,923 hectares covering the municipalities of San Isidro and Governor Generoso and Mati City.

Scientists have recorded 963 species of flora and 440 species of fauna in Mt. Hamiguitan, 341 of which are endemic to the Philippines.



The plants include 729 angiosperms, 27 conifers, 164 ferns and allies, 17 mosses, 13 liverworts, and 13 lichens while the known fauna include 15 species of non-flying mammals, 11 species of flying mammals, 108 species of birds, 33 species of reptiles, 18 species of frogs, 142 species of butterflies, 31 species of dragonflies and damselflies, 46 species of spiders, four species of earthworms, 15 species of nematodes, and 17 species of freshwater fish. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

