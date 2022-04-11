FACT CHECK Photo of P203-B Marcos estate tax in Samal ‘sari-sari’ store is altered

The original photo was published on the front page of the Philippine Daily Inquirer on October 27, 2006. It was taken by Mindanawon journalist Dennis Jay Santos to accompany his story on how a sari-sari (mom-and-pop) store owner unconventionally collected debts owed by neighbors in their community in Samal Island, Davao del Norte. Store owner Bartolome Malacura passed away in 2008 and his wife stopped his shame campaign by removing the cardboards bearing the names of his debtors.

The altered photo referred to the unpaid P203 billion estate tax of the Marcos family. https://newsinfo.inquirer.net/1573698/groups-to-bir-collect-p203-b-marcos-tax-now

It is circulating on Facebook, including in I love Antique Facebook page that drew 517 reactions, 296 comments and 40 shares as of posting.

