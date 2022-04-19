Young Muslim leaders in ZamBaSulTa switch to Leni

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 19 April) – The ZamBaSulTa Coalition of Young Muslim Religious Leaders on Monday declared its support to presidential aspirant Leonor “Leni” Robredo, a major shift as most of the members initially backed Mayor Isko Moreno.

Young Muslim religious leaders in the ZamBaSulta region declare support to Vice President Leni Robredo in the presidential race. MindaNews photo by FRENCIE CARREON

ZamBaSulTa refers to the Zamboanga, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-tawi provinces.

“We’ve been discussing and discerning for the past few months whom to elect befitting of our mandate and truth,” said Sheikh Fahad Harris, president of the Almanor Foundation.

“After thorough reflection and discernment, we came to a conclusion that Vice President Leni Robredo is the right person to be the President of our track because of her track record, integrity, competence and dedication to serve especially the poor, oppressed and the marginalized like us,” emphasized Sheikh Loderson Mahir Gustaham, chairman of the United Imams of the Philippines-ZamBaSulTa Region.

Gustaham said that while most of them supported Moreno at first, a few were also backing Ferdinand Marcos Jr. but are now united for Robredo.

He added that Robredo “has the motherhood attribute of caring and loving leadership.”

The young alim believes that Robredo will best serve the interests and welfare of the Filipinos, particularly those of the Bangsamoro.

Sheikh Yahya Titong, president of the Muslim Leaders Assembly, explained that the groups they represent have their own followers in each island-province.

“They represent imams of mosques and madaris as such they have controlled constituents by the thousands,” said Sheikh Alkasabi Sakiral, director of the Markaz Al-ihsan.

The young ulama from Basilan island-province were accompanied to Zamboanga City by Maluso Mayor Hans Bud.

Among the young Muslim religious leaders across Zamboanga City, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi who likewise declared support for VP Leni were Sheikh Musal Harun, president of the Kulliyatud Dirasat Al Islamiya (College of Islamic Studies); Ustadz Abdulmubin Dalun, president of the Basilan Huffadz Al-Qur-anil Karim Association; Prof. Abdulham Mohammad, president of the Maluso Madaris Association; Sheikh Sharif Halil, director of the Ma’had Atta’seel, Inc.; Sheikh Julmajan Suaibon and Sheikh Anas Abdulmaula of the Campland Holy Qur’an Memorization Center; and Abunnapis, Chairman on Education of the Basilan Ulama Supreme Council. (Frencie Carreon / MindaNews)

