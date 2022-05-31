1,617 MILF, MNLF members in Basilan want to become cops

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 31 May) – A total of 1,617 members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) from Basilan took the National Police Commission’s (NAPOLCOM) qualifying examination on Sunday in the hope that they can join the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Those who will pass the NAPOLCOM’s Special Qualifying Eligibility Examination (NSQEE) and eventually meet other requirements will be among the 11,000 from both groups who will be integrated into the PNP, as provided in the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL).

Lawyer Randy F. Babao, NAPOLCOM Regional Director in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), said the entry of the MILF and MNLF members into the PNP is “a big leap in achieving a long-lasting peace in Mindanao.”

PAPRU Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. earlier expressed the national government’s full support to the MILF and MNLF members who wish to join the PNP.

“By joining the PNP, these MILF and MNLF members are not only demonstrating their commitment to return to mainstream society as peaceful and productive civilians, but also their desire to help ensure peace and security in their communities,” he said.

The NSQEE, according to NAPOLCOM Commissioner Ricardo Bernabe III, is just one of the qualifications for joining the PNP.

The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU), in a press statement, said: “Passing the NSQEE is among the requirements for qualified MILF and MNLF members to join the Philippine National Police (PNP). This is contained under Art. 11, Sec. 2 of RA 11054 or the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL), which realizes the provisions contained in the political track under the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB).”

Article 11, Section 2, Paragraph 3 of the BOL provides that age, height and educational attainment requirements for MILF and MNLF members may be waived by the NAPOLCOM. The BOL, however, states that “the requirement of educational attainment shall be complied within fifteen (15) years from their entry.”

Eligibility, however, as one of the minimum qualification standards for appointment in the PNP, is not covered by a waiver provision as provided for under paragraph 3, Section 2, Article XI of RA 11504. Hence, the need to administer the NSQEE.

The examination was held simultaneously in eleven schools in Cotabato City for applicants coming from the mainland provinces, and in three schools in Lamitan City, Basilan for those residing in the island-provinces of the BARMM.

There were 462 examinees registered at Lamitan National High School, 598 took the test at Lamitan Central High School, and 557 examinees were assigned at Claret School of Lamitan.

Examination venues in Cotabato City were at the Notre Dame University, Cotabato City Central Pilot School, Cotabato National High School-Main Campus, Cotabato State University, Notre Dame Village High School, Notre Dame Village Elementary School, Sero Central School, Religious of Virgin Mary (RVM), LR Sebastian High School, Tamontaka Elementary School, and Pilot Provincial Science High School and Technology. (Frencie Carreon / MindaNews)