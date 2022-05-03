3 areas in Mindanao still positive for red tide 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 15 May) — Three areas in Mindanao have remained positive for the toxic red tide, according to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

Based on BFAR’s Shellfish Bulletin No. 9 dated May 13, the latest laboratory results show that the paralytic shellfish poison (PSP) detected in samples collected from Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur, Litalit Bay in San Benito in Surigao del Norte, and Lianga Bay in Surigao del Sur has remained beyond the regulatory limit.

A coastal community in Lianga, Surigao del Sur. MindaNews file photo

Local fisherfolk and consumers have been warned not to harvest, sell, buy, or eat shellfish from these areas as these are not safe for human consumption.

It added that fish, squids, shrimps, and crabs are safe for human consumption provided that that they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and internal organs such as gills and intestines are removed before cooking.

Lianga Bay, Surigao del Sur. MindaNews file photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

Meanwhile, the BFAR declared the following areas free from toxic red tide: coastal waters of Tantanang Bay in Zamboanga Sibugay; Murcielagos Bay in Zamboanga del Norte and Sapang Dalaga and Baliangao in Misamis Occidental; Panguil Bay, Tangub City and coastal waters of Ozamiz City in Misamis Occidental; coastal waters of Baroy in Lanao del Norte; Taguines Lagoon, Benoni, Mahinog in Camiguin; Balite and Pujada Bays, Mati City in Davao Oriental; Malalag Bay in Davao Occidental and Davao del Sur; and coastal waters of Hinatuan, Cortez and Lingig, and Bislig Bay in Surigao del Sur. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)