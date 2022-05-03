our-vote-2022-logo-1
Today is Election Day
Facebook Twitter Youtube
our-vote-2022-logo-1

3 BPATs killed in Maguindanao town

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on telegram
Share on email

Three members of a barangay peacekeeping action team (BPAT) were killed while another one was injured in a shooting incident Monday in Buluan town, Maguindanao.

Buluan, Maguindanao. Map courtesy of Google

A report from the 16th Military Intelligence Company (16th MICO) said unidentified gunmen aboard two white vans stopped in front of the BPAT members who were on duty near the Pilot Elementary School in Buluan, a polling area.
 
All of the victims were said to be supporters of reelectionist Buluan Mayor Babydats Mangudadatu, the report said.
 
On Sunday, eve of the general elections, a series of explosions rocked the adjacent towns of Datu Unsay and Sharif Aguak, also in Maguindanao.
 
Four blasts occurred in Datu Unsay around 7 p.m., followed by another one in Sharif Aguak shortly after, according to Major Roldan Kuntong, Maguindanao police spokesperson.
 
Nine individuals were injured in Datu Unsay but no one was reported hurt in Sharif Aguak. (MindaNews)

-- ad here--

MindaNews is the news service arm of the Mindanao Institute of Journalism. It is composed of independent, professional journalists who believe and practice people empowerment through media.

23C Saturn St. GSIS Subdivision, Davao City Philippines Tel. No.: 082 297 4360 editor [at] mindanews.com

© Mindanews 2016 | All Rights Reserved