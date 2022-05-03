3 BPATs killed in Maguindanao town

Three members of a barangay peacekeeping action team (BPAT) were killed while another one was injured in a shooting incident Monday in Buluan town, Maguindanao.

Buluan, Maguindanao. Map courtesy of Google

A report from the 16th Military Intelligence Company (16th MICO) said unidentified gunmen aboard two white vans stopped in front of the BPAT members who were on duty near the Pilot Elementary School in Buluan, a polling area.



All of the victims were said to be supporters of reelectionist Buluan Mayor Babydats Mangudadatu, the report said.



On Sunday, eve of the general elections, a series of explosions rocked the adjacent towns of Datu Unsay and Sharif Aguak, also in Maguindanao.



Four blasts occurred in Datu Unsay around 7 p.m., followed by another one in Sharif Aguak shortly after, according to Major Roldan Kuntong, Maguindanao police spokesperson.



Nine individuals were injured in Datu Unsay but no one was reported hurt in Sharif Aguak. (MindaNews)