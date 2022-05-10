Adiongs get fresh mandate in Lanao Sur  

MARAWI CITY (MindaNews / 10 May) – The Alonto-Adiong clan in Lanao del Sur has been given a fresh mandate to lead the province as Governor, Vice Governor and Representative.

Governor Mamintal Alonto Adiong garnered 267,887 votes while his rival, Gapor Randy Usman managed only to get 56,650 votes according to partial, unofficial results posted by ABSCBN’s Halalan 2022 from 75.98% of partial, unofficial the Commission on Elections.

(L to R ) Vice Governor Mujam Adiong, his father Governor Mamintal Adiong, Jr. and uncle Zia Alonto. Photo from the FB page of the Provincial Government of Lanao del Sur.

His son, Mujam, who is running for Vice Governor, appeared headed for the win with 270,268 votes against Bashier Manalao’s 47,334 votes.

The governor’s younger brother, Zia, is also leading in the race for 1st legislative district of Lanao del Sur, with 176,070 votes against Fatani Abdulmalik’s 25,210.

Zia made national headlines as spokesperson of Task Force Marawi during the five-month siege in Marawi in 2017. He served as Assemblyman and later Deputy Speaker at the Regional Legislative Assembly and as a Member of Parliament in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Another brother, Ansaruddin, is winning in the mayoralty race in their hometown in Ditsaan-Ramain in Lanao del Sur.

Ansaruddin was elected ARMM Vice Governor in 2008 and assumed the post of Acting Governor in December 2009 after ARMM Governor Zaldy Ampatuan was arrested and detained in connection with the massacre of 58 persons, 32 of them media workers, in Ampatuan, Maguindanao a month earlier.

Ansaruddin is completing his third term as Representative of the district Zia will be serving. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)