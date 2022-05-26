(Updated) Bus bombing hurts 1 in Koronadal City

An explosion ripped the back portion of a unit of Yellow Bus Line, Inc. in Koronadal City on Thursday, 26 May 2022. MindaNews photo courtesy of Louie Pacardo

(Editor’s Note: The South Cotabato Provincial Police Office clarified that only one person, and not two as earlier reported, was wounded in the bus bombing.)

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 26 May) – An explosion ripped a passenger bus that was traversing a major road here at 12:20 p.m. Thursday, wounding at least a person, a police official said.

The explosion tore the back portion of a unit Yellow Bus Line, Inc., (YBL) which came from Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat en route to this city, the capital of South Cotabato.

Citing initial investigation, Capt. Renjun Bagaman, spokesperson of the South Cotabato Provincial Police Office, identified the wounded as Wilfredo Tino, reportedly a tricycle driver.

Bagaman earlier told MindaNews that two tricycle drivers trailing the passenger bus were injured in the explosion.

“The improvised explosive device exploded inside the bus while it was traversing near a mall here,” he said.

Fortunately, the bus was carrying only a few passengers during the explosion, Bagaman said.

Koronadal City Mayor Eliordo Ogena said there is still a need to improve the security measures in the city and neighboring areas to make the people feel safer.

The mayor told a local radio station that the city has not received bomb threats prior to the bus bombing.

Witnesses described the explosion as “powerful.”

The bus was traversing General Santos Drive when the improvised bomb exploded. The stretch of the road was immediately closed to traffic.

Investigations were still ongoing to determine the motive of the attack.

This was not the first time that an explosion hit a unit of YBL. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)