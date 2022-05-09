our-vote-2022-logo-1
Today is Election Day
Facebook Twitter Youtube
our-vote-2022-logo-1

Candidate for vice mayor in Bukidnon, brgy official nabbed for gun ban violation

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on telegram
Share on email

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 9 May) – A candidate for vice mayor of Malitbog, Bukidnon and a barangay councilman were arrested Sunday for alleged violation of the election gun ban.

Malitbog, Bukidnon. Map courtesy of Google

In a report posted on Facebook, the Malitbog Municipal Police Station identified the suspects as Frankie Louis Ong, a candidate for vice mayor, and Regie Dominguez, an incumbent kagawad of Barangay Kalingking, Malitbog.
 
The report said the firearms seized from the suspects included a caliber .45 pistol, a Turkish-made shotgun, an Armed Lethal I shotgun, two Bushmaster rifles, assorted ammunition, and other military articles.
 
Police said they received information from local residents that a brown Nissan Navara pickup truck with plate number KAC 6542 in Barangay Impahanong was carrying firearms.
 
Two policemen, Patrolman Ivan Quiño and Patrolman Jayson Galendez, along with members of the Army’s 16th Infantry Battalion, conducted a visual search of the vehicle and saw the muzzle of a gun protruding from a black rifle bag, the report said.
 
The suspects were then ordered to alight from the vehicle before the policemen and soldiers started a search that yielded the firearms and other items.
 
The vehicle was registered in the name of Ong.
 
Ong and Dominguez are currently detained at the municipal police station. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno / MindaNews)

-- ad here--

MindaNews is the news service arm of the Mindanao Institute of Journalism. It is composed of independent, professional journalists who believe and practice people empowerment through media.

23C Saturn St. GSIS Subdivision, Davao City Philippines Tel. No.: 082 297 4360 editor [at] mindanews.com

© Mindanews 2016 | All Rights Reserved