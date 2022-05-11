Dalipe brothers win, Lobregat and Climaco lose in Zamboanga City

Zamboanga City mayor-elect John Dalipe (R) and vice mayor-elect Josephine Pareja (L) after their proclamation as winners in the May 9 election. Photo courtesy of Yoshi Rodriguez

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 11 May) — John Dalipe has been proclaimed winner in the race for mayor while his elder brother Manuel Jose Dalipe was reelected as representative of this city’s 2nd District.

The younger Dalipe frustrated Celso Lobregat’s second attempt in a row to return to City Hall. Lobregat, who had served as mayor and congressman, suffered his first defeat at the hands of outgoing Mayor Ma. Isabelle Climaco in 2019.

The Dalipe brothers are sons of former mayor Manuel Dalipe.

A registered nurse before joining the City Council in 2019, John, 38, is the youngest to be elected mayor of the city.

Khymer Adan Olaso won as representative of the 1st District beating Climaco.

Josephine Pareja, who is ending her third term as city councilor, won as vice mayor to become the first woman to hold the position in the city.



The city councilors-elect from Districts 1 and 2 were likewise proclaimed by the City Board of Canvassers late Tuesday night. For District 1 the winners are Litlit Macrohon, King Omaga, Joey Papaya, Boday Cabato, Dan Vicente, Charlie Mariano, Gerky Valesco, and Joel Esteban.



For District 2 the winners are Vito Guingona, James Siason, Lilibeth Nuño, VP Elago, Jimmy Villaflores, Fred Atilano, Jihan Edding, and Eddie Saavedra. (Frencie Carreon/MindaNews)