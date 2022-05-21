Davao City taps BPO firms, banks to increase booster shots

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 21 May) — The local government of Davao has partnered with business process outsourcing (BPO) firms and local banks to help increase the number of people vaccinated with booster doses against coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a health official said.

Dr. Michelle Schlosser, spokesperson of the city’s COVID-19 Task Force, told Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5) on Friday that officials met with BPO and local bank executives to discuss strategies to help local government with its vaccination program since the administration of booster doses has barely improved since December 2021.

Around 300,000 individuals have so far received booster shots against COVID-19 or about 23% of the 1.3 million target, according to her.

Health worker administers vaccine on a resident at the food court of Abreeza Mall in Davao City. The city government is bringing the vaccination to malls and soon, banks and BPOs..

She said the local government would be bringing the mobile vaccination to BPO and banks to make it easy for their workers and their families to access the booster doses.

She said the city has a long way to go before it can reach its target, forcing the city government to do all it can to reach out to as many Dabawenyos as possible amid the threat of the more infectious subvariant of Omicron.

There are no long queues for those who want to avail of their second booster dose at the foodcourt of Abreeza Mall in Davao City on 13 May 2022. MindaNEws photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS

She said company executives are elated that the city’s vaccination strategy has included BPOs and banks, making it more convenient and accessible for their workers to get boosted against COVID-19.

She said the local government is just waiting for their proposed schedule. Once finalized, she said the city government will mobilize teams to bring the vaccination at their doorsteps.

Schlosser added that boosters may be administered to individuals at least three months after receiving their last dose.

She also announced that starting this month, individuals belonging to A1 priority sector or the health workers), A2 or senior citizens, and A3 or persons with comorbidities could now receive their second booster dose. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)