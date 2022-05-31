Davao City to allow more vendors at night market

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 31 May) – The city government of Davao is planning to allow more vendors to return to the Roxas Night Market, which opened in March, as community restrictions eased.

This Roxas Night Market in Davao City in April 2022. MindaNews file photo by YAS D. OCAMPO

Derreck Cainglet, administrative staff of the Davao City Economic Enterprise, told Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5) on Tuesday that authorities are considering additional stalls to accommodate more market vendors as part of the economic recovery efforts after the more than two years of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic severely affected their livelihood.

He said allowing more vendors to return to the night market is possible since the COVID-19 protocols have been relaxed.

Cainglet said 258 vendors and massage therapists have so far returned to the night market since March 24.

Before the lockdowns began in March 2020, around 500 of them participated in the daily operation of the market, which has become one of the city’s major attractions in the evening.

He added that since the reopening of the night market, the city government has generated P1,050,370 in rental fees every month collected from the vendors and massage therapists, composed of collections from food section (P348,100), accessories (303,880), ukay-ukay (311,290), and massage (P87,100).

“This is part of the economic recovery of our city government to give them chance to earn livelihood and recover from the pandemic,” Cainglet said.

The city has been placed under Alert Level 1. Section 6 of the amended guidelines from the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases provides that for areas downgraded to Alert Level 1, all private offices and workplaces, including public and private construction sites, may operate at full capacity consistent with national issuances on vaccination requirements for on-site work. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)