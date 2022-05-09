Declaration of failure of elections in 15 Lanao Sur barangays recommended

MARAWI CITY (MindaNews / 9 May) – The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) has recommended a failure of elections to be declared in 15 barangays in Lanao del Sur after a spate of violence prevented voters from casting their ballots on Monday.

Some of the items left at one of the polling precincts in Bayabao Central School in the municipality of Butig after unidentified men took away the VCM and ballots intended for Barangay Ragayan. Photo courtesy of APIPA BAGUMBARAN / PIA Lanao del Sur

Lanao del Sur Election Officer II Abdul Noor said they have recommended to the COMELEC en banc to declare a failure of elections in 14 barangay in the municipality of Tubaran and one barangay in Butig.

Brig. Gen. Jose Maria Cuerpo, commander of the Army’s 103rd Infantry Brigade, said voters in Tubaran were unable to cast their ballots in barangays Datumanong, Tangcal cluster, Guiarong, Wago, Bagiangun, Malaganding, Tubaran cluster, Buribid cluster, Riantaran, Gadongan, Pagalamatan, Mindamdag, Paigoay-Pimbataan, and Matiticop.



Cuerpo said a failure of election also occurred in Barangay Ragayan in Butig town.



He said the failure of elections in Tubaran started when supporters of mayoralty candidate Yaz Papandayan blocked the entrance of a polling center to prevent the entry of teachers and ballots.



Cuerpo said the standoff started at 6 a.m. Monday and was still ongoing at 7 p.m.



The death toll to last Monday’s electoral violence in Lanao del Sur rose to six after two more suspects in the destruction of the Voters Counting Machine(VCM) died in the Unayan District in Binidayan town.



Cuerpo said the suspects earlier destroyed the VCMs in Barangay Magonaya Elementary School, prompting the residents to fight back. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)