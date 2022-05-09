Duterte vows she will be a supportive and loyal VP

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 9 May) – Mayor Sara Duterte has vowed that she will be a “loyal and supportive” vice president to former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. if their tandem wins in the national elections.

Mayor Sara Duterte talks to the media after casting her vote at the Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School in Davao City on Monday (9 May 2022). MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

But Duterte told reporters after she cast her vote at the Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School (DRANHS) on Monday that if Marcos Jr. does not win, she will continue to work for the country.

“I will be a vice president who will work for our Philippines. That’s what we campaigned for. I will be a supportive and loyal vice president to Apo BBM [Bongbong Marcos] in the event that he wins. But if the one who will win as president is not our ally, I will still continue to work for our country,” she said

Duterte, who is frontrunner in the vice presidential race based on surveys, arrived at the school at 9:10 a.m. with husband Mans Carpio, just as the rain stopped. She skipped the holding area, which had few people at that time because of the rain, and was ushered in to her precinct by members of the Board of Election Inspectors, accompanied by bodyguards. It took her 11 minutes inside the precinct.

Duterte said that if the next administration will not give her a cabinet position, she will still carry out her functions as vice president and focus her programs on child protection in the schools.

“If I will not be given a cabinet position, we have already prepared case building activities and activities for child protection, particularly at our schools,” she said.

She said, however, that she is not setting her sights on any cabinet post just yet, hoping that votes are counted correctly.

Duterte expressed her gratitude to her supporters who participated in the UNITEAM rallies and caravans of the Marcos-Duterte tandem around the country since the start of the national campaign.

She hoped for an honest, orderly, peaceful elections.

Duterte said she has not discussed politics with her father, President Rodrigo R. Duterte, and that she is thankful for his support to her candidacy.

Commenting on her father not supporting Marcos, Duterte said her father has the right to choose his own candidate. The President criticized Marcos Jr. as a “weak leader.”

The mayor said she and her running mate never sought the endorsement of President Duterte.

“It is his right to endorse or not to endorse,” she said.

The President earlier said he wants to stay neutral by not supporting any presidential candidate.

Mayor Duterte said her team has prepared a series of thanksgiving activities for her supporters win or lose from May 10 to 13.

She said her team is flying to Manila on Tuesday to personally thank her supporters and has yet to schedule a gift-giving for residents of depressed areas and less fortunate constituents in this city.

She said that she plans to forge alliance after proclamation of the local candidates in the city and work with them for the next three years to maximize the funding and projects intended for Davao. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)