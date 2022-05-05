FACT CHECK: No SWS April 2022 survey showing Marcos retains lead in presidential race

A post circulating on Facebook claiming that former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. retains the lead in an April 2022 presidential preference survey conducted by Social Weather Stations (SWS) is false.

SWS, which usually posts its survey results on its website and often accompanied them with media releases, did not conduct such survey.

A check on the website of SWS (www.sws.org.ph) on Thursday, 5 May, showed the pollster posted only four items from April 1 to 30, 2022. https://www.sws.org.ph/swsmain/generalArtclSrchPage/?page=1&srchprm=&arttyp=6&stdtrng=&endtrng=&swityp=

Only one of the four posts involved an election issue, entitled “SWS Confirms February 19-22, 2022 Pasay City Survey on Electoral Preferences.” https://www.sws.org.ph/swsmain/artcldisppage/?artcsyscode=ART-20220401064431

On its homepage, SWS has issued a public reminder, warning that false reportage about SWS surveys is very common in the period leading up to an election.

“Everyone is enjoined to rely only on the SWS website at www.sws.org.ph for its survey reports that SWS officially released to the public. SWS does not entertain inquiries about survey reports that are not posted on the SWS website,” the reminder said. https://www.sws.org.ph/swsmain/artcldisppage/?artcsyscode=ART-20211014080040

Since the start of the national campaign period last February 8, SWS has not posted on its website any item involving presidential preference survey.

The false SWS survey about Marcos, Jr. retaining the lead in the SWS April 2022 presidential preference survey is widely shared by pro-Marcos Facebook pages with tens of thousands of followers.

These pages include UniTeam for the Win with 156,230 followers, Bigboss Duterte with 287,369 followers and BBM Unite Filipino People with 83,309 followers, among others.

(This fact-check piece was produced with the support of Internews’ Philippine Fact-Checker Incubator Project.)