Families capture key posts in Sulu Archipelago

Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman, mayor of Isabela City in Basilan. Photo from Ms Hataman’s FB page

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 12 May) – It’s a family affair in Mindanao’s southernmost island provinces – the Hatamans in Basilan, the Tans in Sulu and the Salis in Tawi-Tawi.

The Commission of Elections had proclaimed the winners in these areas on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In Basilan, Hadjiman Hataman-Salliman was re-elected as governor while his son Jay won a seat in the provincial board.

Hadjiman’s brother, Mujiv Hataman, was re-elected as representative of the province’s lone district.

Mujiv’s wife, Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman, got re-elected as mayor of Isabela City, which isn’t part of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. Their son Amin was elected as provincial board member.

In Sumisip, hometown of the Hatamans, Mayor Jul-Adnan Hataman and his father, Vice Mayor Gulam Hataman, won their re-election bids. The vice mayor is a brother of Mujiv and Hadjiman.

In Lamitan City, Oric Furigay was proclaimed on May 10 as mayor-elect. His wife, Rose Furigay, is the incumbent mayor.

In Sulu, Abdusakur Tan and his son Abdusakur Tan II got re-elected as governor and vice-governor, respectively.

Abdusakur’s eldest daughter Shihla Tan-Hayudini earned a second term as mayor of Maimbung town while her son Aiman was elected as vice mayor.

Abdusakur’s youngest son, Samier, won a second term as representative of the first district.

In Jolo, Sulu’s capital town, the governor’s first cousin, Kerkhar bagged a second term as mayor. His son, Vice mayor Ezzeddin Tan also got re-elected.

In Tawi-Tawi, Gov. Yshmael Sali and his son Al-Syed retained their posts as governor and vice governor, respectively.

The governor’s nephew, Dimszar, a neophyte politician, won as congressman against incumbent Rep. Ruby Sahali. (Frencie Carreon/MindaNews)