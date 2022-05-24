GenSan council opposes open-pit mining in Tampakan

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 24 May) – The city council here expressed opposition to the planned open-pit mining operation in nearby Tampakan, South Cotabato province, mistrustful of its possible adverse environmental impact.

Supporters of the open-pit mining ban in South Cotabato. Photo courtesy of the Diocese of Marbel

In its regular session Tuesday, the Sangguniang Panlungsod unanimously passed a resolution declaring that open-pit mining is historically disastrous and poses more risks, especially to the environment, than generating supposed economic benefits.

“While the mining industry is vital to the economy, the economic benefits of open-pit mining cannot outweigh its long-term degrading impact on the environment. When the gains and risks are placed on a scale, the State must always err on the side of caution,” the resolution said.

The city council passed the resolution in the wake of the lifting last week by the South Cotabato provincial board of the province’s 12-year ban on open-pit mining, as set in Section 22 of its Environment Code.

General Santos is geographically situated within South Cotabato although it is independent from the province.

Sagittarius Mines, Inc. earlier revealed in a study that the most viable way to extract the minerals in Tampakan is through open-pit mining. The Tampakan project is touted as the largest undeveloped copper-gold minefield in Southeast Asia and among the biggest of its kind in the world. It has the potential to yield an average of 375,000 tons of copper and 360,000 ounces of gold in concentrate per annum in the expected 17-year life of the mine.

City Councilor Jose Edmar Yumang, author of the resolution, said the history of mining in the Philippines showed that open pits are perpetual liabilities and have caused heavy adverse environmental impacts.

He cited the generation of “acidic and/or heavy metal-laden water, erosion of mine waste dumps, and/or vulnerability of tailing dams to geological hazards.”

In March, the council invited resource persons from the regional office of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau and anti-mining advocacy groups to shed light on the planned open-pit mining operation of SMI in Tampakan.

During the sessions, several councilors raised concern on the vulnerability of the city’s water resources to possible hazards due to the activity.

“The Sangguniang Panlungsod of General Santos City strongly calls for sustainable and responsible mining where the Philippines may generate wealth without degrading the environment and without compromising the health and safety of its people, thus preserving the environment for the benefit of the next generation,” the resolution added. (Richelyn Gubalani / MindaNews contributor with reports from Allen V. Estabillo / MindaNews)