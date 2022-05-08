Glan mayoral bet says barangay officials involved in rampant vote-buying 

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 08 May) — Rampant vote-buying is allegedly happening in Glan, Sarangani, with barangay officials reportedly among those involved.

Alano Abdulhalim, who is running for mayor under the Partido para sa Demokratikong Reporma, said he is preparing to file a complaint for vote-buying against Barangay Big Margus chairman Jomar Jandoc, a supporter of incumbent vice mayor and mayoral bet Victor James Yap.

He claimed in an interview with the Radio Mindanao Network here that several of his relatives received cash amounting to P500 to P1,500 during payouts early this week allegedly spearheaded by Jandoc.

Fine white sand beaches beckon tourists inGlan in Saraangani province. MindaNews file photo by BONG S. SARMIENTO

The retired Navy Colonel said he personally witnessed several persons supposedly planning how to strategize the distribution of money to residents in a confrontation at Jandoc’s house on Thursday.

“They are taking advantage of the difficult situation of the poor in Glan by buying their way into power. They’ve been doing this for a long time, we have to stop this,” he said in Filipino.

Jandoc, in a separate radio interview, refused to issue any comment on the alleged vote-buying but said he already filed charges against Abdulhalim over the commotion that ensued during the confrontation at his house on May 5.

“I was advised by our lawyer to refrain from issuing any comment since the case against them was already filed. It’s for physical injury and trespassing,” he said.

In a statement Saturday night, Glan police chief Lt. Col. Geovanni Ladeo confirmed receiving a report about the alleged vote-buying and harassment but did not give further details.

Glan election officer Roy Lacap said they have not yet received any formal complaint as of Saturday about the alleged vote-buying in Barangay Big Margus.

He said they will endorse the matter to the Commission on Elections provincial office and conduct proper investigation once they receive the formal complaint.(Allen V. Estabillo / MindaNews)