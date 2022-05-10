Gov. Zubiri leads House race but defeat looms for son in gubernatorial contest

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 10 May) – Outgoing Bukidnon Governor Jose Maria R. Zubiri Jr. was ahead by a comfortable margin in the congressional race for the province’s 3rd District, but his son Manuel Antonio Zubiri was trailing behind in the contest for governor.

Bukidnon Gov. Jose Maria Zubiri. Mindanews file photo

The younger Zubiri, currently the 3rd District representative, had obtained 361,426 votes while his opponent, incumbent 4th District Rep. Oneil Roque, had 365,999 votes as of 3:17 p.m. Tuesday and with 98.85 percent of election returns already tallied, according to the results posted on ABS-CBN’s Halalan 2022 website (https://halalanresults.abs-cbn.com/).



The governor was enjoying a lead of over 36,000 votes against provincial board member Arlyn Ayon.



If Manuel Antonio loses, it would be the first time for any member of his family to lose in Bukidnon since the martial law era when the elder Zubiri first entered politics as member of the defunct Batasang Pambansa from 1984-86.



After the EDSA People Power Revolt, the patriarch was elected as 3rd District representative, a post he held until 1998. He first became governor in 2001 and was reelected in 2004 and 2007. In 2010, he won as vice governor and was again elected as governor in 2013, 2016 and 2019.



Manuel Antonio is on his second term as congressman.



In 2019, former Malaybalay City mayor Ignacio Zubiri, a nephew of the governor, lost in his bid for 2nd District representative to Jonathan Keith Flores.



Flores is poised to get a second term, as his lead of around 45,000 votes against Richard Macas, a Zubiri protégé, already looked insurmountable.



Meanwhile, Clive Quiño, incumbent mayor of Manolo Fortich town and the running mate of Manuel Antonio, was leading with 345,558 votes against the 198,201 votes of independent candidate Pastor Dan Dangallo. Roque has no candidate for vice governor.



In the other congressional races, Joeman Alba, husband of outgoing 1st District Rep. Malou Acosta-Alba, was leading against his brother-in-law, former representative Neric Acosta. They had obtained 90,190 and 61,508 votes, respectively.



In the 4th District, Roque’s wife, Valencia City Councilor Laarni Lavin-Roque, had garnered 95,837 votes. Her rival Babba Garcia had 46,997 votes. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno / MindaNews)