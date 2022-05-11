It’s Romualdo, Romualdo, Romualdo, and Romualdo in Camiguin

The port of Balingoan with Camiguin Island in the background. MindaNews file photo

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 11 May) – The Romualdos are still lording it over Camiguin with four family members winning the top posts in the idyllic island province.

Gov. Jurdin Jesus Romualdo won as representative of Camiguin’s lone district, a post he held from 1998 to 2007. After that he served as governor from 2007 to 2016.

He was mayor of the capital town of Mambajao from 2016 to 2019 while his wife Maria Luisa was governor during the same period.

He was again elected governor in 2019 while his brother Rodin won as vice governor. The latter won his reelection bid on May 9.

Romualdo’s son Rep. Xavier Jesus won as governor. He first won as congressman in 2013 as a substitute candidate for his grandfather Pedro who died a few weeks before the election.

Ranked fourth in the 2012 Bar examinations, Xavier Jesus defeated former assemblyman and Misamis Oriental governor Homobono Adaza.

The governor’s other son, Yñigo Jesus won his reelection bid as mayor of Mambajao. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno/MindaNews)