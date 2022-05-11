Lanao del Norte town votes unanimously for Robredo

Poona Piagapo and Pantao Ragat in Lanao del Norte. Map courtesy of Google Maps

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 11 May) – All votes cast for president on May 9 in a 4th class municipality in the highlands of Lanao del Norte province went to Vice President Leni Robredo.

Pantao Ragat town residents gave Robredo 9,842 votes and none for her rivals, according to the results posted on the ABSCBN’s Halalan 2022 as of 4:47am Wednesday.

Her rivals frontrunner Bongbong Marcos Jr., Isko Moreno, Manny Pacquiao and the rest, including fellow Maranao Faisal Mangondato, got zero votes.

Pantao Ragat was among the last places visited by Robredo last May 4, a few days before the campaign period ended.

This is in sharp contrast to the rest of northern Mindanao and Caraga where Robredo fared badly despite the endorsements made by local politicians.

In Cagayan de Oro where House Deputy Speaker Rufus Rodriguez endorsed Robredo, the residents overwhelmingly went for Marcos Jr., who got 233,325 votes against Robredo’s 33,780.

The endorsements by Cagayan de Oro Mayor Oscar Moreno and Rep. Juliet Uy (2nd District, Misamis Oriental) did not save Robredo from losing badly.

The vice president placed third in Misamis Oriental with only 58,306 votes, Pacquiao got 76,766 votes, and Marcos Jr. zoomed ahead with 386,706 votes.

Another Robredo endorser, Agusan del Norte Rep. Lawrence Fortun was not able to deliver for Robredo who only got 21,689 votes in the province while Marcos garnered 116,154 votes.

It was only in Agusan del Sur that Robredo appeared to have benefited from the endorsement by Rep. Eddiebong Plaza whose family invented the “zero vote” strategy against its political rivals in the 80s.

Robredo managed to garner 144,176 votes, although Marcos Jr. was still ahead with 152,029 votes, according to ABSCBN’s Halalan 2022 post at 4:47am Wednesday.

She also fared badly in Surigao del Norte with 44,578 votes against Marcos Jr.’s 219,284 votes, and in Surigao del Sur where she placed third behind Marcos Jr. and Pacquiao.

Before the start of the official campaign period the world boxing champion went around Caraga where he handed out cash to his supporters. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)