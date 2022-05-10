Malaybalay City mayor paces lone rival

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 10 May) – Lawyer Jay Warren Pabillaran is poised to remain as mayor of Malaybalay City, a post he assumed in February this year after his predecessor, Mayor Florencio Flores Jr., died from COVID-19 complications.

The Malaybalay City Hall. Photo from the Malaybalay-LGU website

Pabillaran won as vice mayor in 2019.



As of 1:32 p.m. Tuesday, and with 95.45% of election results from 168 of 176 clustered precincts already counted, Pabillaran had garnered 53,912 votes, according to partial, unofficial results posted on ABS-CBN’s Halalan 2022 site (https://halalanresults.abs-cbn.com).

Bobby Flores, the late mayor’s younger brother who substituted him as candidate, had so far obtained 37,825 votes.



Pabillaran’s running mate, lawyer Rendon Sangalang, was lagging behind closest rival and Flores’ vice mayoral bet Estelito Marabe. They had 39,002 and 44,366 votes, respectively.



But two other members of the Flores family are winning.



In the race for representative of Bukidnon’s 2nd District, incumbent Rep. Jonathan Keith Flores, son of the late mayor, was ahead with 111,188 votes against 66,640 votes for Richard Macas with 98.45 of the election returns tallied.



Brian Flores, Jonathan Keith’s younger brother, had obtained 44,947 votes to place second for the city council behind Niko Aldeguer, a son of former Malaybalay City vice mayor Victor Aldeguer, who had garnered 46,936 votes. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno/MindaNews)