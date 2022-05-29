MILF/MNLF applicants take exams for entry in Philippine National Police 

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 29 May) – Hundreds of applicants for police from among male and female members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and Moro National Liberation Front on Sunday took the National Police Commission’s Special Qualifying Eligibility Examination (NSQEE) for entry into the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Passers of the NSQEE will be conferred by the NAPOLCOM with eligibility for temporary appointment as patrolman or patrolwoman in the PNP. Permanent appointment can be given upon satisfaction of the prescribed educational requirement of baccalaureate degree which they have to obtain within fifteen (15) years upon entry to the PNP, as prescribed under Section 14 of RA 8551, on the general qualification for appointment into the PNP.

Members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and Moro National Liberation Front queue outside the Notre Dame University in Cotabato City, venue of the Napolcom’s Special Qualifying Eligibility Examination for entry into the Philippine National Police. MIndaNews photo by FERDINANDH B. CABRERA

Section 2 of Article XI of Republic Act 11054 or the Organic Law for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao provides that in order to facilitate entry into the Philippine National Police of the MILF and MNLF members from the BARMM, “the age, height and educational attainment requirements may be waived by the National Police Commission, subject to existing rules and regulations.”

The waiver can be availed of within five years from the ratification of the Organic Law. The law was ratified in January 2019.

It also states that the requirement of educational attainment shall be complied with within 15 years from their entry, provided that their ranks and grades shall be subject to existing laws, rules and regulations governing the PNP.

The NAPOLCOM in its May 19 press release said members of the MILF and MNLF who aspire to join the police service shall submit a certification issued by the MILF or MNLF chair, validated by the Ad Hoc Office on Bangsamoro Policing as prescribed under Executive Order No. 0003 issue on March 7, 2022. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera / MindaNews)