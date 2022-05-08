Mindanao environmentalists, climate activists for Robredo 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews /08 May) — Mindanawon civil society leaders pushing for green initiatives are voting Vice President Leni Robredo for President.

Among those in the list are two recipients of the Datu Bago award, the highest honor given to Davao City citizens who excel in their fields.

Datu Bago awardees Bro. Karl Gaspar and Norma Javellana lead a list of Mindanao-based scientists, academics, lawyers, and young climate activists who said Robredo has the most environment-friendly platforms.

Mountains destroyed by mining operations loom large from a mining company’s base camp in Surigao del Sur. In 2017, Mindanao was the country’s hotspot for murders of land and environmental defenders, accounting for 67% of the 47 killed in the Philippines and a third in 2018, according to Global Witness,. MindaNews file photo by BONG S. SARMIENTO

According to the signatories, the endorsement was “based on Robredo’s past pronouncements and continued support to address the environmental issues affecting Mindanao, namely: plastic pollution, dirty energy, mining, forest degradation, depletion of marine resources, attacks on environmental defenders, food insecurity, and the climate crisis.”

The endorsement has 164 signatories from individuals and organizations in the cities of Davao, Cagayan de Oro, General Santos, Koronadal, and Zamboanga.

“This coming May 9, 2022, we need to elect leaders, especially the head of our state, who would respond to both environmental opportunities and the challenges of our country. Our green vote will be for the candidate who will best address the environmental issues in Mindanao, namely: plastic pollution, dirty energy, mining, forest degradation, depletion of marine resources, attacks on environmental defenders, food insecurity, and the climate crisis. Our green vote will dictate our future and the future of those who have not even been born yet during the next six critical years on this planet,” the group said.

The group said it was impressed with Robredo’s 10-point environmental agenda.

The Panatang Luntian Coalition, a network of environmental advocates, also certified Robredo as consistently championing against environmentally destructive projects, and supporting waste management solutions, green spaces and mass transportation, environmental defense and climate justice, and biodiversity and environmental conservation.

According to the signatories, Mindanao brands itself as a promised land but its environment remains exploited. (Yas D. Ocampo / MindaNews)