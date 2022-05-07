MNLF community, other peace groups in Zambo Norte vow support for Leni-Kiko 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 07 May) — A network of leaders and members of traditional, religious and multisectoral organizations, including the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) community in Zamboanga del Norte, has declared its support for Vice President Leni Robredo for President and Senator Francis Pangilinan for Vice President and their senatorial line-up.
The Coalition for a Sustained Peace in Zamboanga del Norte in an assembly in Sirawai town in Zamboanga del Norte on May 5 said Robredo works tirelessly for the advancement of the poor and downtrodden sectors of society and while other candidates visit them only during elections, Robredo “has always been there, helping the neglected sector of society.”
Coalition members include the MNLF in Zamboanga del Norte, its women’s sector, the Tripartite Agri-Fisheries and Resources Marketing Organization, the Napulan Abaca Farmers Association, the Bangsamoro Kolibugan Farmers Association, the Puloh Local Muslim Leaders and the Balonkan Tribal Leaders.
Robredo, the coalition added, is different from other politicians because she fulfills what she promises during election campaigns.
The coalition also lauded the efforts of Robredo in pushing for the establishment of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), as well as legislation that would ban the perpetuation of political dynasties as mandated by the 1987 Constitution.
“For her honesty and humility, for her willingness to listen to the voices of the downtrodden, for her focus on the neglected sectors of society, for her support of the Bangsamoro and Indigenous Peoples, we believe she can help us realize the long-awaited peace and development in our area and in the country, especially for us Moros and Indigenous People,” the statement said, adding that the coalition,
“to include the MNLF outside the BARMM area, pledge our support for the candidacy of Madam Leni Robredo, Senator Kiko Pangilinan and all the members of their senatorial ticket, and we encourage our fellow Moros and fellow Filipinos to give their wholehearted support to them.” (MindaNews)