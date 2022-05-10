Pacman’s sis-in-law is new GenSan mayor

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 10 May) – The city’s board of canvassers (CBOC) proclaimed Tuesday Senator Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao’s sister-in-law Lorelie as the winner in the mayoral race here.

Newly proclaimed GenSan mayoraly race winner Lorelie Pacquiao during campaign. Photo from Lorelie’s Facebook page

Lawyer Sittie Sharmaine Garangan, the city election officer and CBOC chair, led the proclamation of Lorelie and other winning candidates at the city council session hall after convening the board shortly before noon.

Lorelie, standard bearer of local political party People’s Champ Movement (PCM), garnered the highest number of votes among five mayoral candidates with 104,224 based on the canvassed 496 election returns from the city’s 26 barangays.

She won over closest rivals South Cotabato first district Rep. Shirlyn Banas-Nograles of PDP-Laban and media network owner Elmer Catulpos of Achievers with Integrity Movement (AIM), who got 85,869 and 72,626 votes, respectively. The other mayoral candidates were independents Roberto Perales (2,303 votes) and Sterling Sanado (630 votes).

Nograles and Catulpos, a former broadcaster who founded homegrown media network Brigada Group, separately conceded Monday night.

“I am grateful to the people for their support and trust, and making me the mother of the city,” Lorelie told reporters following her proclamation.

Lorelie is the wife of outgoing OFW partylist representative and Senator Pacquiao’s younger brother Roberto.

The incumbent barangay chair of Labangal and representative of the Liga ng mga Barangay in the city council said she will prioritize the basic problems and need for basic services of residents in her first 100 days.

She vowed to give special attention and strengthen the city’s assistance programs, especially the hospitalization and other health services.

Lorelie said she will meet with top city government department heads in the coming days to discuss the other pressing needs and necessary interventions for local residents.

In the congressional race, incumbent vice mayor and PCM stalwart Loreto Acharon defeated early favorite, outgoing City Mayor Ronnel Rivera of the Nacionalista Party (NP) and RCR Initiatives (RCRI), who mustered 114,532 and 82,382 votes, respectively. Businessman Jay Omila of AIM got 48,462 votes.

The CBOC also proclaimed third-term city councilor and former city mayor Rosalita Nunez of PDP-Laban as the winning vice mayor along with the top city councilors.

The winning city council bets are Jose Orlando Acharon (PCM), Jose Edmar Yumang (RCRI), Dominador Lagare Jr. (PCM), Lourdes Casabuena (PDP-Laban), Vandyke Congson (PDP-Laban), Elizabeth Bagonoc (PDP-Laban), Richard Atendido (PCM), Jonathan Blando (NP), Kan Balleque (AIM), Virgie Llido (AIM), Jane Rivera (PDP-Laban), and Edgar Acharon (PDP-Laban). (Allen V. Estabillo / MindaNews)