Pacquiao confident the vote of the poor will make him win

KIAMBA, Sarangani (MindaNews / 9 May) – Boxing icon and presidential candidate Senator Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao is confident that the poor will finally stand up for themselves and propel one who rose from among them to lead the country.

Senator Manny Pacquiao, who is running for president, casts his vote around noon at precinct 0004B of Kiamba Central Elementary School in Barangay Poblacion, Kiamba, Sarangani province, where he is a registered voter since the 2010 elections. MindaNews photo by ALLEN V. ESTABILLO

Pacquiao, who rose from humble beginnings in his hometown General Santos City to become a world boxing champion and eventually a senator, said he is seeing a bandwagon by the poor and the marginalized who trust and believe in his campaign.

“Naniniwala ako na mas marami mahihirap na tao kaysa mayayaman. Yan ang tinitiyak natin sa kanila na ang majority ng mahihirap ay nagkakaisa, at para ipakita sa mayayaman na mas marami ang naghihirap dito sa ating bansa” (I believe there are more poor people than the rich. We are certain that majority of the poor are uniting to show the rich that they are the majority), he told reporters after casting his vote here Monday noon.

Pacquiao was mobbed by dozens of supporters when he arrived around 11:30 a.m. at the Kiamba Central Elementary School in Barangay Poblacion here, where he is a registered voter since the 2010 elections at precinct 0004B.

He submitted himself to the mandatory triage at the main gate, casually walked to clustered precinct number 02, and briefly joined the queue before being ushered in by the electoral board staff to cast his vote.

The senator said he attended a church service in General Santos City on Sunday and joined his family in prayer as part of his preparations.

“Pinaghandaan talaga natin kasi ito ay napakahalaga. Ang pagboto ay napakahalaga dahil para ito sa kinabukasan ng ating bansa” (We really prepared for this because this is very important. Casting our vote is very important for the future of our country), he said.

The senator said he voted only 10 senatorial candidates coming from various parties who passed his own qualifications.

It included actor and former national athlete Monsour del Rosario, whom he picked to represent the sports sector in the Senate, he said.

Pacquiao said he feels good with his chances of winning the presidency despite lagging in the pre-election surveys.

“Kumpyansa naman ako. Kumpyansa tayo dahil unang-una katulad ng sinabi ko sa mahihirap wag kayong mag-alala, wag kayong mabahala kasi yung ABC class maiingay sa social media at yung survey lagi silang nangunguna. Pero 2,400 na tao lang tinanong at napakaraming mahihirap na hindi kasama” (I am confident. I am confident because as I told the poor, do not worry because the ABC classes are noisy on social media and they lead in surveys. Only 2,400 people were asked and so many of the poor were not included), he said.

He reiterated that the surveys were a form of mind conditioning and could be discouraging if you don’t know what’s really behind them.

Senator Manny Pacquiao poses with supporters at the Kiamba Central Elementary School.. MindaNews photo by ALLEN V. ESTABILLO

The Senator said more than 30 million Filipinos had filled up forms distributed as part of his previous consultations, which showed that many of them had long wanted to have their own homes and a sustainable livelihood.

“I’m sure majority sa nag fill-up ng forms ay boboto sa atin,” he said.

Several other voters from Pacquiao’s precinct also expressed confidence over their “idol’s” chances of coming up big by the closing of the polls.

“Sure win na. Umulan, bumagyo solid Manny Pacquiao kami” (It’s a sure win. Whether it rains, even typhoon, we’re solid behind Manny Pacquiao), supporter Daisy Parba said.

Incumbent Sarangani Vice Gov. Elmer de Peralta, who is seeking a third term under Pacquiao’s local political party People’s Champ Movement, said they are hoping that the huge crowds that showed up in the last two weeks of the senator’s campaign sorties will translate to solid votes.

“We saw people voluntarily coming out and giving their all-out support for him. I think the people saw that they will have their chance when Manny becomes our president,” he said. (Allen V. Estabillo / MindaNews)