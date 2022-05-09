President Duterte votes in Davao, his last before leaving Malacañang

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 9 May) – President Rodrigo R. Duterte cast his vote for the last time as the country’s chief executive on Monday at his hometown in Davao City.

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte casts his vote for the 2022 National and Local Elections at the Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School in Davao City on Monday (9 May 2022). Presidential photo by Ace Morandante

Duterte arrived at Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School around 4 p.m. or hours after his daughter, Mayor Sara Duterte, who is running for vice president cast her vote at the same polling precinct.



Duterte addressed the crowd waiting for him outside the polling precinct to thank them for electing him as the country’s first Mindanawon President and for supporting him throughout his six-year term.



“Ako motalikuray na sa akong pagka-presidente. Gusto lang ko makadungog ang akong kinasingkasing na pagpasalamat ninyong taga-Davao. Kamo ang gasugod sa akong journey sa akong paglakbay ngadto sa Malacañang (My term as president is about to end. I just want to thank you, people of Davao. It was you who started my journey to Malacañang ,” he said.



Even after he steps down from his office on June 30, 2022, Duterte said he would continue to serve the people of Davao in his capacity as a private citizen and reiterated his favorite campaign line when he was still mayor of Davao: “Ako si Rodrigo Duterte magbabiliin inyong sulugoon (I, Rodrigo Duterte, will remain as your servant).”

Journalists wait for President Rodrigo Duterte and vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte at the Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School in Davao City, venue of their precincts, on Monday (9 May 2022). MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

He also asked the help of Dabawenyos to support his children who are all running for elective posts. His eldest son, 1st District Representative Paolo or “Pulong,” is seeking for reelection while his youngest son, incumbent vice mayor Sebastian or “Baste,” is running for mayor.



“Naa koy mga anak pero og tan-aw ninyo maayo ang pagdala nila sa syudad ako mangayo ko sa inyong tabang (I have children and if you think they are effective in running the city, I am asking for your help),” he said.



The Duterte family has ruled Davao City for more than three decades. Before he was elected president in 2016, President Rodrigo Duterte served as mayor from 1988 to 1998, representative of the first district from 1998 to 2001, mayor from 2001 to 2010, vice mayor to his daughter-mayor from 2010 to 2013, and mayor from 2013 to 16 with son Paolo as vice mayor. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)