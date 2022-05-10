President Duterte’s children, allies still dominate in Davao City

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 10 May) – The children of President Rodrigo R. Duterte and their allies at the Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP) political party are set to win seats in the city, from the city council all the way to the House of Representatives.

Vice Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte. MindaNews file photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Incumbent vice mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte leads the mayoralty race by a wide margin after he obtained a total of 593,064 votes based on partial results, or 95.32% of election returns submitted to Comelec and posted on ABS-CBN’s Halalan 2022 website (https://halalanresults.abs-cbn.com) as of 7:32 p.m.

His independent rivals former Davao City’s 3rd District Representative Atty. Ruy Elias Lopez obtained 67,313 votes, Joseph H. Elizalde with 3,004 votes, and Teddy Mantilla with 1,002.



Reelectionist 1st District Representative Paolo “Pulong” Duterte (HNP) garnered 211,872 votes while development worker Mags Maglana with 14,101, businessman Jamal Janan with 1,361, and Jovanie Mantawel with 641 votes.



Lopez and Maglana threw their hats in the ring to challenge the three-decade rule of the Duterte family.

In a statement, Lopez thanked his supporters who stayed by his side for six months and provided help throughout his campaign in the barangays.

“I am thankful to you for sharing your challenges in your respective communities so we can help improve our city,” he said in the vernacular.

Lopez said the result of the local election must be respected.

Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte. Mindanews file photo

In District 2, reelectionist Representative Vincent Garcia (HNP) garnered 151,659 votes while his rival Danny Dayanghirang (HTL) obtained 70,033 votes.



In District 3, Deputy Speaker Isidro Ungab (HNP) garnered 174,958 votes as against Abundio Indonilla with 3,866 votes.



Dominating the positions for the City Council are candidates who came from either Hugpong Sa Tawong Lungsod (HTL), a local party organized by President Duterte, or regional party Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP), which was co-founded by Mayor Sara Duterte with provincial governors in the region.



For District 1, leading candidates are Kap Ibuyan (HNP) with 148,168; Luna Acosta (HNP) with 145,338 votes; Jessica Bonguyan, an independent candidate, with 138,426 votes; former journalist Tek Ocampo (HNP) with 136,561 votes; Bernie Al-Al (HNP) with 133,746 votes; Bon Militar (HTL) with 131,201 votes; Pilar Braga (HTL) with 125,248 votes; and Nilo Abellera Jr. (HNP) with 97,845 votes.



For District 2, leading candidates are Che Che Justol (HTL) with 166,914 votes; Javi Garcia Campos (HNP) with 164,156 votes; Loui John Bonguyan (HNP) with 156,150 votes; Dante Apostol (HNP) with 146,238 votes; Atty. Diosdado Mahipus (HNP) with 144,294 votes; Jonard Dayap (HNP) with 143,258 votes; Marissa Abella (HTL) with 140,905 votes; and Al Ryan Alejandre (HTL) with 130,908 votes.



For District 3, leading candidates are Alberto Ungab (HNP) with 155,570 votes; Nonoy Al-Ag (HTL) with 133,076 votes; Doc Potpot (HNP) with 120,305 votes; Myrna Dalodo-Ortiz (HNP) with 117,278 votes; Sweet Advincula (HTL) with 116,757 votes; Cocoy Zozobrado (HNP) with 116,075; Conde Baluran (HTL) with 111,806 votes; and Enzo Villafuerte (HNP) with 102,062 votes.

The Duterte family. Photo: Joey Dalumpines / Presidential photo

The Duterte family has ruled Davao City for more than three decades. Before he was elected president in 2016, President Rodrigo Duterte served as mayor from 1988 to 1998, representative of the first district from 1998 to 2001, mayor from 2001 to 2010, vice mayor to his daughter Mayor Sara from 2010 to 2013, and mayor from 2013 to 16 with son Paolo as vice mayor. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)