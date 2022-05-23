Presumptive Vice-President Sara Duterte to hold oath-taking in Davao City

Mayor Sara Duterte, who is running for vice president, shows her index finger stained with indelible ink after casting her vote at the Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School in Davao City on election day (9 May 2022). MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 23 May) – Mayor Sara Duterte revealed Monday that she will take her oath as Vice President of the Philippines at the San Pedro Street here, the usual venue for major activities in the city such as the “Araw ng Dabaw” and the Kadayawan Festival.

During her program over at Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5), Duterte said that her team has yet to finalize the details of her oath-taking, which was tentatively set for June 19.

The presidential daughter bared her oath-taking plans even as Congress has yet to proclaim her as the winner in the vice-presidential race during the May 9 elections.

The presumptive vice-president said that she considered no other places in the country but this city as venue for her oath-taking, Davao City “being instrumental in shaping her up as a public servant.”

“We considered no other places, except for Davao City, because Dabawenyos helped me and taught me so many things, and made me the public servant that I am today. I want to give that honor to Dabawenyos, for them to personally witness my oath-taking (as vice president),” she said.

Duterte served as vice mayor from 2007 to 2010, mayor from 2010 until 2013, elected as mayor in 2016 when her father ran and eventually won as President, and was reelected in 2019 with youngest brother Sebastian as the vice mayor.

The incumbent mayor did not reveal as yet the personalities who will attend the historic event in the city, pending the proclamation of winners for president and vice president.

Duterte is the running mate of former Senator Ferdinand Marcos, Jr, who leads the presidential race based on unofficial and partial election results.

She said that her team has yet to send out the invitations.

“It’s difficult to send out invitations without the details. So hopefully we get that proclamation so that we can get the ball rolling for the oath-taking and transition,” she said.

Once proclaimed, Duterte will officially assume as Vice President of the country on June 30. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)