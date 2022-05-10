Rep. Klarex Uy nears victory as next CDO mayor  

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 10 May) – Cagayan de Oro City 1st District Rep. Rolando “Klarex” Uy has cemented his chances of taking over the city hall of Northern Mindanao’s regional center after getting 157,575 votes against the 128,071 votes of closest rival Pompee La Viña.

Rep. Rolando “Klarex” Uy is winning the mayoralty race in Cagayan de Oro City. Photo from Klarex Uy’s Facebook page

The numbers represent 98.31 percent of the election returns from the city as posted in ABS-CBN’s Halalan 2022 website as of 5:02 p.m. Tuesday.

La Viña’s impending loss to Uy would be his second taste of defeat after losing to outgoing City Mayor Oscar Moreno in the 2019 election. Uy is Moreno’s ally.



But Uy’s son, Vice Mayor Joaquin Uy, was trailing behind Lordan Suan in the congressional race for the 1st District. They had obtained 62,262 and 75,140 votes, respectively.



In the city’s 2nd District, incumbent Rep. Rufus Rodriguez drubbed Irene Floro, 126,106 votes to 23,153.



Uy’s candidate for vice mayor, Inday Dahino, was behind Jocelyn Rodriguez, La Viña’s running mate and Rep. Rodriguez’s younger sister, by almost 76,000 votes. Dahino had 99,017 votes and Rodriguez, 174,851 votes.



But Uy’s colleagues in the National Unity Party dominated the race for the city council. If the rankings won’t change until all the returns are canvassed, they will get nine of the 16 seats, five in the 1st District and four in the 2nd District. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno / MindaNews)