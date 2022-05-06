Robredo caps Mindanao campaign in Agusan del Sur

Presidential aspirant Leni Robredo acknowledges the crowd of 20,000 during her grand rally at Naliyagan grounds of the provincial capitol compound in Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur, Thursday night, May 5, 2022. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

PROSPERIDAD, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 05 May) – Vice President Leni Robredo ended her campaign in Mindanao with a grand rally attended by 20,000 people at Naliyagan grounds of the provincial capitol compound in Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur Thursday night.

Several of her supporters were driven here by buses and trucks from neighboring towns, ending their blistering house-to-house drive to help Robredo thwart another Marcos from capturing the presidency on May 9.

Robredo’s closest rival is former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr., son and namesake of the late president who ruled the country for 21 years, 14 years of which were under martial law, a period marked by widespread human rights abuses.

Many sweated for four hours as they waited for Robredo who came from Cagayan de Oro where she met 12 Bukidnon town mayors who switched to her side.

Her campaign attracted politicians notably Agusan del Sur’s political kingpin Rep. Eddiebong Plaza (2nd District) and Governor Santiago “Santi” Cane Jr.

Plaza, whose late parents also served as provincial governors, said he decided to support Robredo after the Holy Week after seeing no other candidates could match her qualifications.

“She is a lawyer, economist and a development worker. Qualities we need for the next presidency,” he said.

Cane said the crowd of 20,000 occupied the 1.5-kilometer, four-lane road from the provincial capitol to Datu Lipus Makapandong Cultural Center where a stage and huge tent were set up.

Giant TV screens were also set up around the capitol grounds and along the highway for people to watch.

The grand rally, which was also supposed to endorse vice presidential bet Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, was organized entirely for Robredo with her pink posters all over the capitol grounds and stage in pink color.

Only a handful of Duterte followers wearing green T-shirts could be seen amid a sea of pink-clad Robredo supporters.

Plaza and Cane said they support the RoSa (Robredo-Sara) tandem but Thursday’s rally was for Robredo.

Surigao del Sur 2nd District Rep. Johnny Pimentel also declared his support to Robredo and Duterte.

Signing their endorsement on a pink surfboard, Surigao del Norte Gov. Francisco Matugas, his wife, Sol, and other town mayors also endorsed Robredo and Duterte. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)