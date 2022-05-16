Sara Duterte’s inauguration as VP set for June 19 in Davao City 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 17 May) — Mayor Sara Duterte announced on Monday that her team has tentatively set June 19 for her inauguration here as Vice President.
Duterte said over Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5) that she wants her inauguration to take place earlier so that she can attend the inauguration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Malacanang on June 30.
She said they will finalize the details of her inauguration as soon as she gets proclaimed by the Commission on Election (COMELEC).
“Once ma proclaim ka, pwede naman anytime mag oath taking, nag set ta og date pero wala pa ta nagplano kay wala pa ta kahibalo kung kanusa ang proclamation basin molampas pa sya og June 19, pero nag set na ta og date na just in case ang proclamation will happen before June 19 (Once proclaimed, I can take my oath anytime. We set a date but we have not planned anything yet because we don’t know when the proclamation will happen or it may happen beyond June 19. But we initially set a date just in case it will happen before June 19),” the presumptive Vice President, who is leading by 22 million votes, said.
She said she wants the inauguration here so Dabawenyos can witness her take her oath as vice president.
“I think angay ang pud na dire sa ato kay it will be the pride of Davao region and Davao city nga makakita sa isa ka oath taking sa usa ka vice president (I think it’s just proper that we will have it here because it will be the pride of Davao Region and Davao City to witness the oath taking of a vice president),” she said.
She said that her team is doing initial groundwork for the transition.
Duterte added that she has yet to coordinate with the Office of the Vice President for the transition, pending her proclamation. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)