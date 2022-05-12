Sara opts for DepEd, says defense post will create ‘intrigues’

Mayor Sara Duterte talks to the media after casting her vote at the Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School in Davao City on Monday (9 May 2022). MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 12 May) — Presumptive vice president Sara Duterte said she agreed to take the helm of the Department of Education (DepEd) instead of the Department National Defense (DND) to avoid intrigues she would use her position to break the UniTeam.

In a statement, Duterte said she and presumptive President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. discussed the possibility of her becoming the defense chief before the campaign but decided to forgo this plan after elections.

“But seeing the way things are at the moment, I expect that people who want to see the new administration fail will fabricate intrigues about my loyalty and the DND position to break the UniTeam,” she said.

She said her Uniteam wants a “stable Philippines and the most harmonious administration possible.”

She said they discussed on Wednesday how Duterte could help the country and decided to accept the position of Education secretary.

“It was decided that I would work on producing skilled learners with the mindset to realize their full potential as individuals,” she said.

Duterte expressed her gratitude to Marcos for his confidence in allowing her to take the DepEd position.

“Our country needs a future generation of patriotic Filipinos that advocate peace and discipline in their respective communities,” she said.

Duterte thanked outgoing Education secretary Leonor “Liling” Briones and the entire DepEd organization “for their readiness to work with our team for the transition of leadership after the proclamation.”

“We recognize the sincerity, hard work, and dedication of Sec. Liling in implementing education reforms under the Duterte administration,” she said.

In a statement Wednesday, the Teacher’s Dignity Coalition that while the “general sentiment of our teachers is to have a Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary from our ranks, preferably a classroom teacher or someone who has previous experience as part of the education sector,” they recognize that Cabinet appointments are a prerogative of the Chief Executive.

The group said it will present a “13-point teachers’ dignity agenda” that includes better compensation package, implementation of the 1966 vintage Magna Carta for Public School Teachers, compensation for those affected by COVID-19, free post graduate education, provision of free laptop computers and internet services, and the creation of a separate insurance system and hospital for teachers, among other long overdue benefits.

It also proposes “a curriculum that strengthens national development and not just cater on the needs of foreign labor market, but one that includes sense of patriotism and promotes peace and human rights, a curriculum that will produce Filipinos who are proud of their history and culture.” (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews with a report from H. Marcos C. Mordeno)