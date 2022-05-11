South Cotabato governor wins reelection bid

South Cotabato Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo Jr. Photo from the South Cotabato provincial government Facebook page

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 11 May)— South Cotabato Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo, Jr. was officially proclaimed winner by the Provincial Board of Canvassers at 11:46 a.m. Wednesday.

This is his second term. Based on Commission on Elections official results, Tamayo gathered 253,944 votes.

He defeated three-term South Cotabato 2nd District Rep. Ferdinand Hernandez (PDP-Laban), who conceded defeat Tuesday afternoon. Hernandez garnered 229,628 votes.

Tamayo, national president of the Partido Federal ng Pili[pinas (PFP), has called for unity for the continued progress of South Cotabato.

Also proclaimed at the Sangguniang Panlalawigan session hall were Tamayo’s running mate, former governor Arthur “Dodo” Pingoy, Jr. He defeated incumbent Vice Gov. Vicente de Jesus (PDP-Laban).

In the first congressional district, former Polomolok Mayor Ed Lumayag (PFP) clobbered Danny Nograles (PDP-Laban)

In the second congressional district, former Koronadal City Mayor and incumbent Vice Mayor Peter Miguel (PFP) trounced former South Cotabato Gov. Daisy Avance Fuentes (NP) and incumbent Tantangan town Mayor Benjamin Figueroa (Promdi).

Tamayo’s partymates also won majority of the seats at the Sangguniang Panlalawigan or provincial board. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)