South Cotabato incumbent governor, party mates loom as big winners

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 10 May) – South Cotabato Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo Jr. is set to serve his second term, beating three-term South Cotabato 2nd District Rep. Ferdinand Hernandez, partial and unofficial election results showed Tuesday.

South Cotabato Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo Jr. Photo from the South Cotabato provincial government Facebook page

Tamayo, national president of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP), gathered 249,612 votes while Hernandez (PDP-Laban) cornered 224,964 votes, according to results from the Comelec transparency server as of 9:32 a.m.



The partial and unofficial data came from 97.77% of election results from 921 out of 942 clustered precincts.



The third gubernatorial candidate, Pastor Ramir Badayos (Ind), mustered only 1,721 votes.



Tamayo’s running mate, former South Cotabato Gov. Arthur “Dodo” Pingoy, also defeated incumbent Vice Gov. Vicente de Jesus (PDP-Laban), 249,686 versus 169,862 votes, respectively.



“I woke up to a very beautiful morning. I slept at 5 a.m. and woke up at 6 a.m… Nakakapagod [ang kampanya] pero napatunayan natin na andyan pa rin ang tiwala ng tao sa atin,” he said at the flag-raising ceremony Tuesday.



“I would like to thank you with all my heart. You did not only vote me again as governor but also boosted it by also choosing the super majority of my party mates in the Sangguniang Panlalawigan,” he added in Filipino.



PFP is the political party of leading presidential candidate former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.



In South Cotabato, Marcos gathered 319,349 votes, followed by Senator Manny Pacquiao with 75,393, Vice President Leni Robredo with 55,745, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno with 9,280 and Senator Ping Lacson (PDR) with 6,402, the partial and unofficial results showed.



Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte has a huge lead in the province with 361,069 votes against the second placer Senator Kiko Pangilinan with 47,931 votes.



The other PFP bets in South Cotabato province also look headed to victory.



In the first congressional district, former Polomolok Mayor Ed Lumayag (PFP) defeated Danny Nograles of PDP-Laban, with 80,343 against 55,975 votes, respectively, according to the partial and unofficial results.



In the second congressional district, former Koronadal Mayor Peter Miguel (PFP) led the race with 173,560 votes against the 126,541 votes of former South Cotabato Gov. Daisy Avance-Fuentes (NP) and former Tantangan Mayor Benjamin Figueroa Jr.’s (Promdi) 17,411 votes. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)