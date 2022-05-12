Special polls slated for 12 barangays in Lanao del Sur

Map courtesy of Google Maps

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – Philippine National Police Special Forces teams will replace teachers who would not show up for poll duty during the May 15 special elections for 12 villages in Tubaran town, Lanao del Sur.

In an en banc resolution last May 10, Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chair Saidamen Pangarungan ordered the holding of special elections in 12 villages in the town.

A total of 8,295 voters were not able to cast their ballots last May 9 due to a standoff between supporters of local politicians prompting the Comelec to declare a failure of elections in these villages.

Pangarungan said the special elections would be held in the polling centers of Tangcal, Datumanong, Wago, Giarong, Bagulangan, Malaganding, Gadongan, Riataran, Pagalamatan, Mindamunag, Paigoday-Pinbatan and Metadicop, all in Tubaran town.

He said the policemen who would replace the teachers are those with special trainings and have done similar duties in the past elections.

Brigadier General Jose Maria Cuerpo, commander of the 103rd Infantry Brigade went to Tubaran town Wednesday afternoon to oversee the security arrangements for the special elections.

Cuerpo said Army soldiers would assist the PNP during the special elections. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)